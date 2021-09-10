CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HighSchoolOT Live, Sept. 10, 2021

Week 4 of HighSchoolOT Live presented by Bojangles and Sound Station & Security kicks off at 7 p.m. on Friday night with a big slate of non-conference games.

Aberdeen News

South Dakota high school football scores, live video: Sept. 17

Alcester-Hudson 70, Centerville 54 -- Jovey Christensen ran for 547 yards on 36 carries and scored nine touchdowns as Alcester-Hudson beat Centerville 70-54. Five of those were in the first half. Christensen averaged 15.2 yards per carry and his touchdowns were on runs of 1, 35, 90, 28, 67, 1, 27, 2 and 45 yards. Meanwhile, Centerville quarterback Cole Edberg also had a career day. Edberg threw seven touchdown passes with 499 total yards on 31 completions. Austin Bohlman caught four of those touchdown passes and Covin Wattier two. Bohlman and Wattier both had 148 yards receiving and Malachi Brouwer 112 yards. Both teams combined for more than 1,100 yards of total offense. Centerville (1-3) had 499 yards in the air and Alcester-Hudson 589 on the ground. A-H (1-3) led 36-14 at halftime. Both teams combined for 50 points in the fourth quarter.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Wild Ending In Bishop Gorman-Hamilton Game

We got one of the most improbable football comebacks you’ll ever see on Friday night, and it happened at the high school level. Nevada’s Bishop Gorman had a 24-7 lead over Hamilton out of Arizona with roughly a minute remaining last night night. Although it sounds impossible, Hamilton actually erased that lead and ended up wining the game in regulation.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Meadville Tribune

GAMENIGHT LIVE: District 10 football live updates, Sept. 3

The Meadville football team is hungry for a win tonight after last week's 50-48 non-region loss to Grove City. The Bulldogs will meet General McLane at home in a Region 5 matchup. Follow along for updates from that game, along with others from District 10 and western Pennsylvania. (It might...
MEADVILLE, PA
WSLS

WATCH LIVE: 10 News at 7, Sept. 9

We moved our 7 p.m. newscast online on Thursday due to coverage of the NBC NFL Kickoff show that’s running before the Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. Our newcast was available on our website, Facebook page and YouTube.
NFL
Kingsport Times-News

Sports Live Friday Night Finals (Sept. 9-10)

Here are the final scores from high school football action around the region in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia on Thursday, Sept. 9, and Friday, Sept. 10. Cherokee at Clinton, ppd. Southwest Virginia. Abingdon at Gate City, ppd. Bland 28, Rye Cove 14. Twin Springs, Va. 28, Unaka 24. Twin...
HIGH SCHOOL
WRAL News

Clayton edges No. 19 Fuquay-Varina, 7-0

Clayton, N.C. — The Clayton Comets christened their new playing surface by pulling off an upset over No. 19 Fuquay-Varina, blanking the Bengals and earning a 7-0 win on Friday night. It was a defensive struggle, but a Clayton team that was desperate for a morale-boost earned a much needed...
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

No. 4 New Bern makes statement with 42-7 win over No. 11 Havelock

New Bern, NC — The No. 4 New Bern Bears made a statement with a win in a battle of unbeatens with a blowout 42-7 win over No. 11 Havelock at home on Friday night. In the conference opener for the two prohibitive favorites in the Big East 4A conference, the Bears claimed their status as the top dog for the rest of the year until proven otherwise.
NEW BERN, NC
WRAL News

Apex Friendship pulls away from Green Hope in SWAC opener, 35-14

Apex, N.C. — The Apex Friendship Patriots picked up a SWAC play-opening win by a 35-14 margin over the Green Hope Falcons on Friday night. Terry Hicks got the scoring started early for the Patriots with a five-yard touchdown run that made it 6-0 for the home team halfway through the first quarter.
APEX, NC
WRAL News

No. 12 Leesville Road earns tight victory over No. 7 Wake Forest, 13-10

Raleigh, N.C. — The No. 12 Leesville Road Pride came out on top in a close contest over the No. 7 Wake Forest Cougars by a 13-10 score on their home field on Friday night. Leesville Road quarterback Will Murray got the scoring started with a 55-yard touchdown pass to Nasir Winston on 3rd-and-24 to make it 7-0 for the Pride after the first quarter.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WRAL News

Bulls clinch Triple-A East league title with 8-6 win vs. Knights

Charlotte, N.C. — Bulls pinch hitter Esteban Quiroz crushed a game-tying grand slam to help erase an early six-run deficit, while left fielder Miles Mastrobuoni’s go-ahead run-scoring single in the eighth inning as Durham scored eight unanswered runs en route to an 8-6 victory over the Charlotte Knights on Thursday evening at Truist Field to clinch the Triple-A East Championship.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

