HighSchoolOT Live, Sept. 10, 2021

Alcester-Hudson 70, Centerville 54 -- Jovey Christensen ran for 547 yards on 36 carries and scored nine touchdowns as Alcester-Hudson beat Centerville 70-54. Five of those were in the first half. Christensen averaged 15.2 yards per carry and his touchdowns were on runs of 1, 35, 90, 28, 67, 1, 27, 2 and 45 yards. Meanwhile, Centerville quarterback Cole Edberg also had a career day. Edberg threw seven touchdown passes with 499 total yards on 31 completions. Austin Bohlman caught four of those touchdown passes and Covin Wattier two. Bohlman and Wattier both had 148 yards receiving and Malachi Brouwer 112 yards. Both teams combined for more than 1,100 yards of total offense. Centerville (1-3) had 499 yards in the air and Alcester-Hudson 589 on the ground. A-H (1-3) led 36-14 at halftime. Both teams combined for 50 points in the fourth quarter.

