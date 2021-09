Kirk is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Yankees. Kirk and Danny Jansen clearly appear to be ahead of the Blue Jays' depth chart at catcher ahead of No. 3 option Reese McGuire, who hasn't started since Aug. 29. Meanwhile, Kirk has caught four games since that time, while Jansen will draw his third start at catcher Monday. Look for Kirk and Jansen to remain in a rough timeshare for most of September, though the job battle could tilt more in Kirk's direction if he continues to thrive at the dish.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO