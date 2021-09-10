Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Trending toward Tuesday start
Manager Aaron Boone said Friday that the Yankees are "optimistic" Cole (hamstring) will be able to start Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Cole left his Tuesday start against the Blue Jays with left hamstring tightness, but per Erik Boland of Newsday, he's no longer feeling any discomfort. According to Marly Rivera of ESPN.com, he will throw a bullpen Saturday, and so long as he comes out of the session feeling good, all signs point toward him toeing the rubber Tuesday in Baltimore.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0