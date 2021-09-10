Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Trending toward Tuesday start

The Yankees enter tonight’s action eight games in the loss column behind Tampa Bay in the AL East. For some perspective, Cleveland has the ninth-best record in the AL and they’re only eight games behind the Yankees in the loss column, so let’s table all discussions about the division until … well, next season, and focus on the Wild Card race. The onus would be on the Rays to absolutely collapse for there to be any hope, and it’s honestly so unlikely that it’s not worth considering.

