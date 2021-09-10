CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Gardentalk – Second planting for fall and winter harvests

By Matt Miller, KTOO
ktoo.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome gardeners may think of vegetable gardening season winding down right now with harvesting already underway or just around the corner. Not true. There are several vegetables that we can plant right now for late summer or even late fall and winter harvest. Master Gardener Ed Buyarski says in this...

www.ktoo.org

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

If You See This Pattern on Your Porch, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever walked out on your deck or porch and noticed an intricate squiggle pattern on the wood, you may have wondered what caused it. Look closely, and you’ll notice the tiny zig-zags are actually quite beautiful. So who exactly is this miniature artist, and why are they leaving a mark on your porch railing?
GARDENING
Tacoma News Tribune

Here’s one gardening task you shouldn’t do in late August

The end of August is not the time to fertilize roses, hydrangeas, fruit trees or shrubs. Feeding plants at the end of the growing season can stimulate new growth that can be burned by an early frost. You can continue to feed annuals such as hanging baskets of fuchsias, petunias...
TACOMA, WA
oklahoman.com

Want to make your yard a hummingbird haven? Here's how

Do hummingbirds frequently visit your yard? Would you like them to? There are some important things to know in order to protect the safety and promote the health of these beautiful, vibrant visitors. Migration. After their breeding season, hummingbirds migrate south for the winter. This autumn journey is long and...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvests#Plant#Harvesting#Oats#Gardentalk#Swiss
Family Handyman

Should You Rake Leaves or Just Leave Them?

Every year as autumn rolls in and temperatures and leaves start to fall, homeowners are left with the same question: What do I do with all of the leaves that are now spread across my lawn?. Traditionally, it’s been common practice for people to rake the leaves into piles, bag...
GARDENING
BobVila

11 Perennials to Plant in the Fall for Beautiful Spring Flowers

Perennials, as the term implies, are plants that can live for years, even decades, adding beauty to your garden with very little care. Flowering perennials typically produce blooms by the second year, though some will burst with color the very first year. And spring perennials? Well, can you think of a better way to chase away the winter blues than with pretty pink, yellow, purple, and more hues?
GARDENING
The Ledger

Two plants with super powers

The word ‘’super’’ — as in super heroes and super foods — has clearly been trivialized by overuse. But at the risk of further diminishing that adjective, I’ll describe two super plants, both familiar to every Floridian. Saw palmetto (Serenoa repens) is native to Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, South Carolina...
GARDENING
hometownheadlines.com

Keith Mickler’s Rome Grown: ‘They’re everywhere, they’re everywhere!’ The dreaded Armyworm is marching across numerous local lawns.

Does your lawn look like a herd of goats have attacked it? Leaving brown dead spots, patches, or maybe nothing but bare ground? If you take a close look, you will more than likely see armyworms marching across the lawn, eating everything in their path. If you answered yes, you have been invaded by a brigade of fall armyworms, and they mean business.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Times-Argus

UVMExt: Hosta, not just another pretty plant

Do you grow hostas? Even if you don't know them by name, you'll likely recognize their neat, rounded form in the garden. Hardy in U.S. Department of Agriculture plant hardiness zones 3-8, they're popular as a reliable, easy maintenance choice. Low light? No problem. Hostas grow and flower happily in...
GARDENING
mcdonoughvoice.com

How to grow fall mums in your garden

JACKSONVILLE — As the calendar turns from August to September chrysanthemums (Chrysanthemum x morifolium), aka mums, start appearing in nurseries and garden centers. These plants are a staple in many landscapes in the fall and can provide some much-needed color to our landscapes when most other garden plants are starting to decline.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
sandiegomagazine.com

3 Fall Crops to Plant in Your Garden Right Now

As summer begins to wane, it’s time to introduce some cool-season plantings into our garden beds. We’re sharing three fall crops to plant, and some pointers to help you reap what you sow well into the spring. Cauliflower. Purple, orange, white, green. Cauliflower comes in many shades, and most of...
GARDENING
Daily Reflector

Showy perennial wildflower is a favorite of hummingbirds

The botanical easy-button has been pressed for this one. This is one of the most easily recognized of all American wildflowers. Whether you know it or not, you’ll surely be seeing red. It is widespread over near all of the eastern United States, east of a line drawn somewhere between...
ANIMALS
Food52

The Very Best Flowers to Plant in the Fall

Even the best cared-for yard can look a little worn by the end of the summer when many plants are covered with powdery mildew, a widespread and easily identified plant disease (for reassurance, it does not kill the plant, it’s just unsightly). Planting some fall-blooming flowers for a fresh look is a perfect remedy to perk up your yard.
GARDENING
gardeningsoul.com

10 Flowers that Attract Hummingbirds to Your Garden

Did you find this helpful? Share it with your friends!. Hummingbirds are beautiful creatures that bring serenity and relaxation with their humming sounds. They tend to favor flowers like these 10 as well, which we can call the “hummingbird favorite.” Seeing them around our surroundings is a great thing for everyone in all of us!
ANIMALS
marthastewart.com

How to Grow Crepe Myrtle, a Splashy Magenta Tree

These show-stopping plants make an amazing addition to landscapes in need of a little late summer color. Crepe myrtles are deciduous, summer-flowering plants native to China, Korea, and Japan. They can range from small dwarf selections to medium-sized trees, depending on the variety and growing conditions, says Andrae Protzman, a merchandiser for Spring Hill Nursery and Michigan Bulb Co. Known for their long-lasting summer flowers that come in shades of white, red, pink, and lavender, they're nothing short of stunning. "Exfoliating bark gives added interest, particularly in winter, when the plants foliage has dropped," he explains. "Fall color is another attribute of the crepe myrtle and can exhibit yellow, red, and orange hues, depending on the variety." Ahead, exactly how to cultivate these trees in your own space.
GARDENING
WHNT-TV

Carnivorous hammerhead worms invade local lawns

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – It’s slimy, can grow to be over one foot long, and has a head that resembles a very unique shark. Meet the hammerhead worm, making its way to plenty of lawns across the state. If you see one of the worms don’t pick it up. Experts say...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy