Football Team's Dyami Brown: In the mix to start?

 7 days ago

Brown and Cam Sims are the top candidates to see more snaps after Curtis Samuel (groin) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reports. Samuel has filled a few different roles over the years, and in Washington he was expected to be the No. 2 receiver, likely taking a lot of perimeter snaps given that slot specialist Adam Humphries also is on the team. Samuel's absence could lead to more touches for Humphries and satellite back J.D. McKissic, but Brown and Sims are more likely to benefit in terms of snap count. Brown is a rookie third-round pick, while Sims is a fourth-year pro who started 10 games last season but averaged just 4.5 targets in those contests. Washington hasn't announced whether Sims or Brown will be the main replacement for Samuel at wide receiver in Sunday's opener against the Chargers.

Football Team's Curtis Samuel: Headed for IR

Coach Ron Rivera relayed Friday that the team plans to place Samuel (groin) on injured reserve, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports. Jhabvala adds that Samuel's looming stint on IR is not expected to be lengthy, with the wideout potentially returning to the mix after missing just three games to start the coming season. In Samuel's absence, added snaps will be available for Adam Humphries, Dyami Brown and Cam Sims behind No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin.
WFT Daily: Dyami Brown Is 'A Big Play Waiting To Happen'

The regular season is here, and we have you covered as the Washington Football Team progresses through its second season under head coach Ron Rivera. Stay up to date with "WFT Daily," which comes out every weekday evening. Rookie wide receiver Dyami Brown might need to take on a bigger...
Dyami Brown, Other WFT WRs Have Big Opportunity If Curtis Samuel Misses Week 1

Brown, other WFT WRs have big opportunity if Samuel can't play originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Football Team suffered a potentially crushing blow on Wednesday when standout receiver Curtis Samuel did not practice after tweaking his groin during warmups. Samuel, who signed a three-year contract with Washington...
WATCH: Former UNC receiver Dyami Brown makes second NFL catch

Former North Carolina receiver Dyami Brown made his second catch of the NFL season Thursday against the New York Giants. Brown caught a 22-yard pass from quarterback Taylor Heineke, his first for positive yardage this year. The Washington Football Team selected Brown in the third round of April’s NFL draft....
Tony Romo Thinks 1 NFL Team Could ‘Shock’ People

The Philadelphia Eagles had a rough go of things in 2020, logging a 4-11-1 record and failing to make the playoffs in a historically-bad NFC East division. Despite these recent struggles, former QB turned NFL analyst Tony Romo believes the Eagles have what it takes to “shock” the league in 2021.
Buccaneers: Taysom Hill is a sign that Sean Payton is losing his edge

The Buccaneers won’t be lucky enough to face Taysom Hill as a starter in 2021. “Jack of all trades, master of none.” There isn’t a better way to sum up Buccaneers opponent Taysom Hill. Hill is one of the most versatile players in the NFL, at least in his usage, but it is more than fair to say he is not a master in the NFL.
Julian Edelman Has 1-Word Response To Tom Brady’s Last-Second Win

Eventually, Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset as the greatest quarterback to ever play. For now, he’s still ripping out opposing teams’ hearts in crunch time. With a little over a minute left on the clock and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trailing by one, Brady led his team down the field to set up Ryan Succop for a game-winning field goal. It was a masterful drive by Brady, as he completed clutch throws to Giovani Bernard, Rob Gronkowski and Chris Godwin down the stretch.
Ryan Fitzpatrick Reportedly Makes Decision On Hip Injury

During the Washington Football Team’s season opener last Sunday, starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick suffered a significant injury. On Thursday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport had an update on Fitzpatrick’s status. After undergoing tests and seeking multiple opinions, Fitzpatrick has decided to rehab his hip injury instead of having surgery. Rapoport...
NFL Stadium Apologizes For Gross Concessions Mistake

Week 1 couldn’t have gone much worse for New York Giants fans, especially those who were at the game. The Giants began the season with a crushing 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos. Both Daniel Jones (267 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Saquon Barkley (10 carries for 26 yards) had forgettable performances and the defense gave up way too much to Teddy Bridgewater (264 yards passing and two touchdowns) and Melvin Gordon (101 yards rushing and one score).
NFL Announces Fine For Titans Wide Receiver Julio Jones

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones got hit with a pretty hefty fine from the NFL on Saturday. Jones was called for unnecessary roughness during the Titans’ blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals last weekend. The NFL has fined Jones $10,815 as a result, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. “The...
Atlanta Falcons: Five players who can replace Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons should be lining up possible replacements for Matt Ryan. While replacing a player at Ryan’s level isn’t going to be possible Atlanta should be at least looking at the landscape considering the fact they have put Ryan behind a line that may get him hurt this season.
Tim Tebow Is Picking 1 Big College Football Upset Today

Tim Tebow thinks one major upset will take place in college football this afternoon. Tebow, 34, joined the SEC Network on Saturday to break down the biggest games of the day. One of those games includes Alabama-Florida in “The Swamp.”. The Crimson Tide look like the best team in the...
49ers news: NFL teams sending subtle message to Frank Gore

Even though plenty of NFL teams are seeking running back help, 49ers legend Frank Gore doesn’t appear to be garnering any interest. He’s not alone. Count the San Francisco 49ers as one of the numerous teams across the NFL who could be in the market for some running back help early this season.
Patriots Suffer Major Injury Blow Ahead Of Sunday

The New England Patriots will be without one of their starting offensive tackles this weekend. On Saturday afternoon, the team officially ruled out right tackle Trent Brown for their Week 2 matchup with the New York Jets. Brown was initially listed as questionable with a calf injury. His condition may...
