Football Team's Dyami Brown: In the mix to start?

Brown and Cam Sims are the top candidates to see more snaps after Curtis Samuel (groin) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Peter Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reports. Samuel has filled a few different roles over the years, and in Washington he was expected to be the No. 2 receiver, likely taking a lot of perimeter snaps given that slot specialist Adam Humphries also is on the team. Samuel's absence could lead to more touches for Humphries and satellite back J.D. McKissic, but Brown and Sims are more likely to benefit in terms of snap count. Brown is a rookie third-round pick, while Sims is a fourth-year pro who started 10 games last season but averaged just 4.5 targets in those contests. Washington hasn't announced whether Sims or Brown will be the main replacement for Samuel at wide receiver in Sunday's opener against the Chargers.