Lamb was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays on Friday. Lamb was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Wednesday, but he'll find a spot on Toronto's 40-man roster. The 30-year-old was on the active roster for nearly a month after he was reinstated from the injured list in early August but saw sporadic playing time. The Blue Jays haven't yet announced whether he'll report to the minors or join the active roster, but he's unlikely to play a significant role if he reports to the big-league club.

MLB ・ 15 DAYS AGO