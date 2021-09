DENVER (CBS4) – Two Colorado organizations are partnering together to combat mental health crises in emergency room patients, by intervening before they happen. File photo of an emergency entrance at a hospital. (credit: (Credit: Thinkstock/Getty Images) “National rates are showing that ER rates are up during the pandemic,” said Dr. Rob Bremer, who is the Vice President for Network Strategy at Colorado Access. A recent study published in the Journal of American Medical Association Psychiatry found that rates of behavioral health-related ER visits were higher between March – October of 2020 when compared to the same period in 2019. Bremer says the conclusion is...

