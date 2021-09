In an internal memo, Apple has committed to supporting employees affected by Texas’ new abortion ban. The new law bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy and the provision which makes the law more incriminating is that any person in the state can sue abortion providers, the person helping a woman to get an abortion including the driver taking her to a clinic, and giving financial support. The plaintiff does not have to be related to the accused. The law has the same provisions for pregnancies as a result of rape and incest.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO