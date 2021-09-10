Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

Saturday, September 18th, 4:00 A.M. As I type this discussion around 4:00 A.M., moderate to heavy rain is passing through northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. A strong cold front & atmospheric river have been working together to generate quite the soaker overnight and early this morning. The cold front will continue to advance to the southeast, which will cause steady rain to transition to scattered showers later this morning. Cooler air moving in above us will destabilize our air, which could lead to heavier downpours, small hail and even some isolated thunderstorms today. You’ll also catch some sunbreaks in between the showers. It’s going to be much cooler this afternoon, with highs in the metro area only reaching the mid to upper 60s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO