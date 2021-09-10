CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

fox44news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe weekend will be warm and dry with lows in the 60s to low 70s, and highs in the 90s. South/southeast winds around 5-15 mph will prevail under mostly sunny skies. Slightly higher moisture will arrive on Sunday, resulting in an increase in cloud cover across Central Texas. Additionally, an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out south of a Temple to Palestine line Sunday afternoon. Have a great weekend!

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Friday Football Fever Forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. - Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms were over north Louisiana and southern Arkansas early Friday evening as shown by Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar. The forecast trend calls for less rain as the evening goes by. In Shreveport, the Friday Football Fever Forecast planner shows a slight...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEYT

Friday evening forecast – Sep 17

Below normal temperatures will continue through the weekend with low clouds and fog over most coastal and valley areas. Gusty Santa Barbara county sundowner winds are likely Sunday evening. Locally breezy offshore winds are expected Monday and Tuesday focused over the mountains and valleys of Ventura County. Warmer conditions with less marine layer likely for the first half of next week.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
kptv.com

Friday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (9/17)

Saturday, September 18th, 4:00 A.M. As I type this discussion around 4:00 A.M., moderate to heavy rain is passing through northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. A strong cold front & atmospheric river have been working together to generate quite the soaker overnight and early this morning. The cold front will continue to advance to the southeast, which will cause steady rain to transition to scattered showers later this morning. Cooler air moving in above us will destabilize our air, which could lead to heavier downpours, small hail and even some isolated thunderstorms today. You’ll also catch some sunbreaks in between the showers. It’s going to be much cooler this afternoon, with highs in the metro area only reaching the mid to upper 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologist#Sunny Skies
wxxv25.com

09/17 Ryan’s “Still Raining” Friday Evening Forecast

I have a professional interest in active weather, and even I wish it would stop raining. It won’t though, at least not through the weekend and into next week. Thanks to our already saturated ground, like we saw today any weekend rain will cause more flooding issues. Because of this the National Weather Service has extended our Flash Flood Watches into Saturday evening. Conditions are slowly improving though.
ENVIRONMENT
westcentralsbest.com

Friday Football Fever Forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. - Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms were over north Louisiana and southern Arkansas early Friday evening as shown by Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar. The forecast trend calls for less rain as the evening goes by. In Shreveport, the Friday Football Fever Forecast planner shows a slight...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Fort Bend Herald

Friday Football Fever Forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. - Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms were over north Louisiana and southern Arkansas early Friday evening as shown by Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar. The forecast trend calls for less rain as the evening goes by. In Shreveport, the Friday Football Fever Forecast planner shows a slight...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Friday Football Fever Forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. - Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms were over north Louisiana and southern Arkansas early Friday evening as shown by Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar. The forecast trend calls for less rain as the evening goes by. In Shreveport, the Friday Football Fever Forecast planner shows a slight...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
starlocalmedia.com

Friday Football Fever Forecast

SHREVEPORT, La. - Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms were over north Louisiana and southern Arkansas early Friday evening as shown by Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar. The forecast trend calls for less rain as the evening goes by. In Shreveport, the Friday Football Fever Forecast planner shows a slight...
SHREVEPORT, LA
fox44news.com

Weather Why: Pop-Up Showers and Thunderstorms

Copperas Cove ISD increases pay for bus drivers, substitute teachers. Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint. Man gets lengthy sentences for manslaughter, assault. College Station man gets life sentence in family violence case. Three to see: Episode 4. Baylor Football Pre Kansas. Latest Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy