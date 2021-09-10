Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint
The weekend will be warm and dry with lows in the 60s to low 70s, and highs in the 90s. South/southeast winds around 5-15 mph will prevail under mostly sunny skies. Slightly higher moisture will arrive on Sunday, resulting in an increase in cloud cover across Central Texas. Additionally, an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out south of a Temple to Palestine line Sunday afternoon. Have a great weekend!www.fox44news.com
