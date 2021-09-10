Ramona Singer Hits New York Fashion Week in a Plunging Floral Minidress

Bravolebrities are showing up for New York Fashion Week presentations in style. After Leah McSweeney graced the front row of Christian Siriano's Spring/Summer 2022 show wearing a Siriano Mob t-shirt and tons of black fringe, Melissa Gorga hit the Bronx and Banco presentation in an ab-baring floral cut-out dress. Ramona Singer took in some spring fashions, too, hitting the Frederick Anderson show in a flirty, flowery look of her own.