New York City, NY

Ramona Singer Hits New York Fashion Week in a Plunging Floral Minidress

By Jenny Berg
bravotv.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBravolebrities are showing up for New York Fashion Week presentations in style. After Leah McSweeney graced the front row of Christian Siriano's Spring/Summer 2022 show wearing a Siriano Mob t-shirt and tons of black fringe, Melissa Gorga hit the Bronx and Banco presentation in an ab-baring floral cut-out dress. Ramona Singer took in some spring fashions, too, hitting the Frederick Anderson show in a flirty, flowery look of her own.

