Cam Newton has never been afraid to speak his mind. So when he was released from the New England Patriots, it was only a matter of time before he opened up about it. In a new video on his YouTube channel, Newton wasn’t pleased about being released from the team outright. While he said that he wouldn’t have minded being the team’s backup, he also asserted that rookie quarterback Mac Jones would have been “uncomfortable” with him on the roster as the backup after being named the starter.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO