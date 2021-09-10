CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch an Exclusive Clip from SKINWALKER: THE HOWL OF THE ROUGAROU

By Jonathan James
dailydead.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkinwalker: The Howl of the Rougarou will be available to purchase or rent on digital platforms next week, but we have an exclusive clip you can watch right now!. "Do real werewolves exist? In the American south legends tell of encounters with a creature that stalks the swamps and bayous. A creature who was here long before the immigrants who settled the region. An ancient evil called the Rougarou. Legends tell of a cannibal tribe of shapeshifters who retreated deep into the forests where they slowly lost touch with their humanity. A tribe who went on to become something far darker; a skinwalker. Now, nearly 400 years since the legend of the Rougarou first began to circulate, people are encountering the creature once again. The truth behind these vicious, horrifying brushes with the unknown will make your blood run cold. Does the Rougarou still stalk the swamps of southern Louisiana? The truth may surprise you..."

dailydead.com

Popculture

Netflix Remakes '90s Movie, and It Instantly Hits No. 1

The gender-swapped remake of She's All That hit Netflix on Friday. The new movie, He's All That, now stands in the top spot on Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. this weekend. The movie also topped the Top 10 Movies chart. He's All That marks the acting debut of TikTok star Addison Rae, who plays Padget Sawyer. Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan plays Cameron Kweller.
MOVIES
FanSided

Slasher: Flesh and Blood Episode 6 exclusive clip: Aphra’s dirty secret

Slasher: Flesh and Blood Episode 6 premieres today on Shudder! We have an exclusive clip to share from the Shudder Original series in honor of the new episode. The eight-episode season stars David Cronenberg alongside cast members from previous Slasher anthologies in new roles, including Paula Brancati (Dark Oracle), Jefferson Brown (Carrie), Patrice Goodman (Sunnyside), Sabrina Grdevich (A.I. Artificial Intelligence), and Christopher Jacot (Going the Distance). New to the franchise are Rachael Crawford (Heartland), Jeananne Goosen (The Walking Dead), Sydney Meyer (Departure), and Alex Ozerov (The Americans).
TV SERIES
FanSided

Exclusive clip from True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here

Tomorrow SundanceTV’s new true crime franchise kicks off with True Crime Story: It Couldn’t Happen Here, hosted by small-town community advocate and actress Hilarie Burton Morgan. The new show will shine a light on how violent crime impacts rural small towns, many of which are affected much differently than their neighboring big cities.
TV SERIES
Fandango

'Malignant' Tickets Now on Sale: Watch Exclusive Featurette

Tickets are now on sale to watch Malignant in theaters. An original thriller from director James Wan (The Conjuring, Insidious, Saw), the movie explores frightening new territories in terror, following Madison, who has been tormented by shocking visions of grisly murders. Things become even more horrifying for Madison, however, when she learns the terrifying true nature of her waking dreams. Check out this brand new featurette below in which director James Wan discusses bringing something new to audiences that they haven't seen before.
MOVIES
Middletown Press

'Iceland Is Best': Watch First Clip From New Film With Judd Nelson (EXCLUSIVE)

Director Max Newsom (“Plunge: The Movie”) returns with new film “Iceland Is Best,” featuring a winning turn from Judd Nelson (“The Breakfast Club”) and a fresh young cast. The film follows 17-year-old Sigga who tells her parents she is leaving her beautiful Icelandic fishing village to become a poet in...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: All Of The Matrix: Resurrection Clips In 1 Video

Fans had been starting to grow impatient with the lack of any news regarding The Matrix: Resurrections, which only recently confirmed an official title. However, that all changed in a major way yesterday, as the marketing campaign exploded into life with a massive drop of clips, images and updates. Not...
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

Who Catches The Bullet? An EXCLUISVE CLIP From The Western Catch The Bullet

Western films are a lot of fun. If you say you like westerns you might be lying to yourself as franchises like Star Wars are basically space westerns. The rugged looks of the characters that are doing whatever they can to survive in the old west have always been appealing to me. Throw in also the dramatic gun battles that featured showdowns between the “good guy” and “bad guy” always set a tense scene that left one of the two men laying on the ground.
MOVIES
Popculture

Dixie D'Amelio Reacts to Hate Comments in Exclusive 'The D'Amelio Show' Clip

Dixie D'Amelio is getting real about the effect hateful comments have on her mental health. In a PopCulture exclusive clip of The D'Amelio Show, streaming now on Hulu, the 20-year-old TikTok star confides in fellow social media influencer Quenlin Blackwell about how bizarre it is to constantly be receiving negative comments from strangers. Looking worriedly at her phone, Dixie admits she's having a conversation with a girl who was previously hating on her in the comments after firing back.
TV & VIDEOS
FANGORIA

Exclusive! Watch This CENSOR Bonus Feature Clip

Censor is coming to DVD and to celebrate, we have an exclusive sneak peek at some of the bonus feature footage. Listen to director Prano Bailey-Bond discuss the surprising inspiration for the labyrinthine, claustrophobic world Enid inhabits. Film censor Enid takes pride in her meticulous work, guarding unsuspecting audiences from...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Exclusive clip from Western drama Gunfight at Dry River

Coinciding with its release, we’ve got an exclusive clip from the new Western drama Gunfight at Dry River, which is directed by Daniel Simpson and stars Michael Moriarty (Law & Order), Charlie Creed-Miles (The Fifth Element), and Ann Mitchell (Widows). Check it out below courtesy of Quiver Distribution…. The closing...
TV & VIDEOS
FANGORIA

Watch New Clip "Enter Dracubus" From BAD CANDY

Fall is on the horizon and it's a perfect time for pumpkin hunting! Although this new Bad Candy clip may be a little different than the pumpkin hunting you're used to (we hope.) In this instance it's bring your own spear, and it's all fun and games until someone takes a javelin to the groin, or a morning star to the skull. Talk about a wakeup call! Heads go flying, blood goes spurting, check out this new clip from "Enter Dracubus", from Bad Candy below:
TV & VIDEOS
Fandango

Watch Exclusive 'Copshop' Clip: Seizure

In desperate flight from deadly hired killer Bob (Gerard Butler), clever con artist Teddy (Frank Grillo) seeks surprising refuge in Copshop. What better place of refuge could there be than a police department in a small town? So thinks Teddy, who gets himself arrested, then is soon surprised to see the relentless Bob locked up in a cell just a few feet away. Also in the equation: rookie police officer Valerie (Alexis Louder), as well as a competing assassin (Toby Huss), who arrives in time to stir up more trouble. Who will survive?
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Johnny Makes up for Ghosting Bao on 'MAFS' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 13. The couples on Married at First Sight don't have much time to decide if they're in it for the long haul, but that's par for the course when you marry a stranger. Luckily for Johnny and his new wife Bao, they have a little bit of history.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Slasher: Flesh & Blood Clip Features a Dangerous Visitor (Exclusive)

Slasher: Flesh & Blood is coming to its conclusion, with an all-new clip from Episode 7 of the series teasing a frightening encounter above. The Shudder series has taken audiences on a thrilling and disturbing journey over the past month, with today seeing the release of the final two episodes from this season. For those who might not have had a chance to check out the disturbing final installments, the above clip gives a glimpse of what's in store for Slasher and its unwilling victims. All eight episodes of Slasher: Flesh & Blood are now available to stream on Shudder.
TV SERIES
Fandango

Watch Exclusive 'Blue Bayou' Clip: It Don't Look That Bad

Raised in Louisiana from an early age, Antonio (Justin Chon) is happy and content, living with his dear wife Kathy (Academy Award-winner Alicia Vikander) and their beguiling young daughter Jessie (Sydney Kowalske) in Blue Bayou). With another addition to the family on the way, though, Antonio is shocked when he is arrested and then threatened with deportation to his birth country, Korea, where he doesn't even know anyone anymore. Antonio and Kathy must put up the fight of their lives in order to keep their family together.
TV & VIDEOS

