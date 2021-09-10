CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trinity County, CA

Trinity County Sheriff’s Department Issues Evacuation Warning for Hawkins Bar and Trinity Village

By Kym Kemp
kymkemp.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office:. Hawkins Bar and Trinity Village Evacuation Warning. All areas in Hawkins Bar and Trinity Village north of SR 299 between Suzie Q Road and Gray Falls Campground are now under an Evacuation Warning. This includes Suzie Q Road, Denny Road to Ziegler Point Road, Lone Pine Road, Big Oak Road, China Flat Road, Flame Tree Road, Coon Creek Road, Pony Creek Road, Gray Flat Road, Emerald City Lane and Ammon Road.

kymkemp.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia made 'huge mistake' in cancelling submarine deal, says French envoy

MELBOURNE/PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australia has made a "huge" diplomatic error by ditching a multi-billion-dollar order for French submarines in favour of an alternative deal with the United States and Britain, France's envoy to Canberra said on Saturday. Canberra announced on Thursday it would scrap its 2016 deal with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Trinity County, CA
Government
State
California State
Trinity County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Government
County
Trinity County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Infrastructure#Trinity County Sheriff#Trinity Village#Tcso#Fire Law Enforcement#Incident#Caltrans
The Associated Press

Police say they’re ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fence around the Capitol is back up. The D.C. police department is at the ready, and U.S. Capitol Police have requested assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies including the U.S. National Guard. The Capitol police are taking no chances as they prepare for Saturday’s rally at...
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy