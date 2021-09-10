Trinity County Sheriff’s Department Issues Evacuation Warning for Hawkins Bar and Trinity Village
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office:. Hawkins Bar and Trinity Village Evacuation Warning. All areas in Hawkins Bar and Trinity Village north of SR 299 between Suzie Q Road and Gray Falls Campground are now under an Evacuation Warning. This includes Suzie Q Road, Denny Road to Ziegler Point Road, Lone Pine Road, Big Oak Road, China Flat Road, Flame Tree Road, Coon Creek Road, Pony Creek Road, Gray Flat Road, Emerald City Lane and Ammon Road.kymkemp.com
Comments / 0