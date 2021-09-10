CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Delayed Once Again

By Jay Traugott
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The world first saw the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar as the Project One concept at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The concept's reveal was a huge deal. Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton was on hand while the German carmaker confirmed all planned 275 examples were already sold out at a price tag of $2.72 million per car. Development has been ongoing since then and a number of hurdles have risen, such as technical issues regarding emissions certification for the 1.6-liter V6 plug-in hybrid powertrain. A 1,200 hp or so F1 hypercar for the road is bound to have problems but we never thought they'd take this long to resolve.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Mercedes-AMG Teases First Full Electric Model For Munich Debut

The Munich Motor Show, formerly Frankfurt, is right around the corner. While we are anticipating different automakers exhibiting their newest offerings in this year's Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung (IAA), the most expected debuts that will happen are related to electric mobility. Case in point: Mercedes-Benz is teasing its first full-electric model under...
CARS
insideevs.com

Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 Arrives At IAA 2021 With 751 HP

Mercedes has officially jumped on the high-performance electric sedan bandwagon with the new AMG version of its EQS. Called the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53, it can be had with up to 751 horsepower and thanks to dual-motor all-wheel drive, it sprints to sixty in around 3.4 seconds if you opt for the Plus Package that allows you to put the vehicle in Race Start mode.
CARS
Carscoops

2023 Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 Is An Electric Limo With Up To 751 Hp

Mercedes just launched the performance flagship of their electric limousine, the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+, which steers and drives all four wheels and produces up to 751 hp when fitted with the optional Dynamic Plus package. The fastest EQS has a dual motor setup with AMG-specific electric motors producing a...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS Launches New Era For AMG

If anything is going to replace the Mercedes-Benz S-Class in the future, what better car for the job than the Mercedes EQS? Essentially the brand's electric flagship sedan, the EQS was revealed earlier this year in EQS 450+ and EQS 580 4Matic trim levels. Of course, the big talking point was its spectacular MBUX Hyperscreen. Now, the automaker has revealed the high-performance AMG EQS.
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lewis Hamilton
CNET

2022 Mercedes-AMG EQS revealed: AMG's first EV packs 751 HP

Earlier this week we saw Mercedes-AMG's first production plug-in hybrid, the new GT63 S E Performance, which packs a twin-turbo V8 mated to an electric motor in the pursuit of maximum performance. Now today, ahead of the Munich Auto Show, AMG unveiled its first fully electric production car: The Mercedes-AMG EQS.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

New vs used: Skoda Octavia vRS vs Mercedes-AMG C43

The Mercedes-AMG C43 is a terrific fast estate, and close on price to a brand new Skoda Octavia vRS…. Fast estates remain the ultimate family cars, and Mercedes-Benz has tuned into that by promoting its V6 C-Class as an AMG. At £35,000, it’s an attractive used buy. Or should you just play it safe with a new Skoda Octavia vRS?
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

New Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 presented at Munich Motor Show

Hot version of EQS flagship and top-rung Porsche Taycan rival will offer 751bhp and 752lb ft. The new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ has been publically presented at the Munich Motor Show, before orders open later this year. The model is the performance division’s first all-electric series-production car and will take...
CARS
AutoExpress

New Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 surges in with 751bhp

Mercedes-AMG has revealed its first all-electric model: the EQS 53 4MATIC+. It’s a hot version of the brand’s new flagship electric saloon, designed with an all-wheel-drive powertrain that makes it the second most powerful production car the brand has ever produced, behind only the brand new AMG GT 4-Door 63 S E-Performance.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercedes Amg One#Hypercar#Amg#Europe#German#The Supercar Blog#Nurburgring
gtspirit.com

The Most Powerful AMG Car in History: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance

Mercedes-AMG officially premiered its first ever full performance hybrid model, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance. The new model is entirely developed in Affalterbach, the concept features a unique drive layout with electric motor and battery on the rear axle and a high-performance battery developed in-house. They hybrid uses technology based on Formula 1.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Mercedes to scale back AMG performance line-up

Mercedes-AMG’s model range will “decrease a little bit” in future, according to Philipp Schiemer, the performance division’s new boss. He said that under previous boss Tobias Moers (now Aston Martin CEO), AMG reached “a phenomenal position in the performance market” but he believes that, in line with industry-wide electrification trends, its model range should be scaled back.
BUSINESS
Pistonheads

Mercedes-AMG G63 | Spotted

If you've been keeping up with the newest news coming out of the Munich Motor Show this week, you'll have seen the de facto standard for the future of motoring is electric cars. It was a very quiet show - literally. The VW ID. LIFE, the E-Legend EL1 Audi 'tribute', the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53. In fact, Merc had a busy show, also premiering the electric G-Wagen... Yep, you heard. There are four motors, one for each wheel, a two-speed transmission and a supposed range of over 400 miles. Not that you'll need that many when you're just circling the Kings Road.
CARS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

Breaking: George Russell heads to Mercedes-AMG for F1 2022

Williams driver will replace Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes next year – a move that also affects the seven-time champion. So the worst-kept secret in Formula 1 is out: George Russell will be a Mercedes-AMG driver beside Sir Lewis Hamilton in 2022, as Valtteri Bottas takes a step or three down the grid to Alfa Romeo. No surprise, of course, especially in the wake of the Bottas move being confirmed just a day after the Dutch Grand Prix. But the confirmation still represents a seismic moment in F1, not only for young Russell but also for Mercedes.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Cars
motor1.com

BMW M5 drag race against Mercedes-AMG E63 S is super close

BMW and Mercedes have no qualms being direct competitors, as the two duke it out for the same customer base. That includes the BMW M5 and the Mercedes-AMG E63 – two luxury saloons that offer a lot of performance. A new video from the Track Day YouTube has a pair of 2018 models visiting an airstrip, which means we have a series of drag races between the two to watch to determine which is the superior performance saloon.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Mercedes-AMG Performance Range Is Getting Big Changes

Mercedes's AMG performance lineup has expanded considerably in recent years, giving BMW M and Audi Sport some stiff competition. At one end of the spectrum, you have entry-level models like the AMG A35 sedan. Then there's the Mercedes-AMG One, a halo hypercar with F1 tech and a 1.6-liter V6 hybrid generating 1,021 hp. An exciting new era for AMG is also about to begin.
CARS
AutoExpress

Only special standalone Mercedes-AMG electric cars to get ‘63’ badge

Mercedes-AMG’s chief technical officer Jochen Hermann has revealed that the brand’s all-new EQE saloon, EQS limousine and upcoming EQS SUV will all miss out on a high-performance 63 version. Speaking to Auto Express at the 2021 Munich Motor Show, Hermann said that models built on the brand's EVA2 architecture would...
CARS
Motor1.com

Mercedes-AMG Lineup To 'Decrease A Little Bit' In The Future

Mercedes-AMG has two of the most exciting premieres during the 2021 IAA in Munich (see the related links below). The EQS AMG is the division’s performance electric offering that will begin arriving in the United States early next year. Meanwhile, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the most powerful production vehicle ever created by AMG and Mercedes. These two debuts probably sound as if Mercedes-AMG has no limits in diversifying its portfolio. But that’s not the plan.
BUSINESS
Gear Patrol

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4Matic Is Tiny, Practical and Ferocious

The Platonic ideal of a Mercedes-Benz may be an E-Class or S-Class sedan — but we live in 2021, not Ancient Greece, and most buyers who enter a car dealership are searching for a crossover. So, unsurprisingly, Mercedes is obliging them with more options, and one of them is the GLB. Boxy and upright, it slots — as one would suspect by the letter — between the subcompact GLA and the compact GLC. Appearance-wise, well, it looks like Rick Moranis shrunk the flagship GLS.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy