Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Delayed Once Again

The world first saw the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar as the Project One concept at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. The concept's reveal was a huge deal. Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton was on hand while the German carmaker confirmed all planned 275 examples were already sold out at a price tag of $2.72 million per car. Development has been ongoing since then and a number of hurdles have risen, such as technical issues regarding emissions certification for the 1.6-liter V6 plug-in hybrid powertrain. A 1,200 hp or so F1 hypercar for the road is bound to have problems but we never thought they'd take this long to resolve.