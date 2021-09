Hard to overshadow a barnburner of a game that featured 800-plus yards of offense and came down to a last-minute field goal in primetime, but La’el Collins may have done it. News of his five-game suspension rocked the Cowboys and the league late Friday, but it may not be a simple open-and-shut case. Representatives for Collins are arguing everything from an arbitrary and made-up punishment to the questionable way the announcement was made. The team, meanwhile will scramble to develop a Plan B they didn’t think they’d need… as an unfortunate streak for the Dallas O-line is about to be extended even further.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO