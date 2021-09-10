De Pere film festival drawing international filmmakers

Independent filmmakers from around the globe are attending the Mobsters, Latino/Latinx and Comedy (MLC) Film Festival at Get Reel Cinema in De Pere this weekend.

"These people are all very talented and run in a fraction of the budget from all the other big Hollywood productions, but their talent is amazing, the color trend, the sound, and stories that they tell, so we're here to bring the stories to the audience," said Freddy Moyano, president of the MLC Awards.

For tickets and a lineup of films, visit www.mlcawards.com .

"There's Q & A sessions between the film makers on stage in person in-between the blocks, and the audience will be able to ask questions like, 'Wow! I just saw you on the TV big screen, what can you tell me about doing that scene?' Moyano said. "Those kinds of questions the public can ask."

The festival will wrap up Sunday with a 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Red Carpet and Awards ceremony at The Ennis Inn Restaurant in De Pere.