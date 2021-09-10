CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Minings: Darren Waller’s battle with addiction is the subject of Fox Sports special

Cover picture for the articleDarren Waller’s story is one of the most inspirational and fascinating in the NFL. Now, the world can learn more about the Las Vegas Raiders’ superstar tight end’s incredible journey from a substance abuser who nearly died to a premier player at his position. Beginning Friday, Human: The Darren Waller Story will be available on all Fox Sports digital platforms. The trailer for the project is stunning;

Ravens Need Jimmy Smith Back in Lineup to Cover Darren Waller

The injury to cornerback Jimmy Smith is problematic to the Ravens heading into the regular-season opener against Las Vegas and tight end Darren Waller. Smith is still dealing with an ankle injury and his status is uncertain. He is expected to help cover tight ends and Waller, a former Ravens player, has established himself as one of the best in the league.
Watch: ‘Human: The Darren Waller Story’ - From overdose to elite NFL tight end

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller might be one of the best players in the NFL, but his path to stardom was anything but simple. Waller abused substances starting at age 15, and hit rock bottom when he overdosed as a member of the Baltimore Ravens. Waller checked into rehab and had a “spiritual awakening” which led him to become the man and player he is today.
Tomlin Compares Raiders TE Darren Waller To Chase Claypool: You Better Be Prepared For 19 Targets

Fresh off their wacky Monday night win over the Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders will come to Heinz Field this Sunday for Pittsburgh’s home opener of the season. They’re bringing a group of 53. But one man stands above the rest. Almost literally. Tall, athletic tight end Darren Waller, who is sure to be Derek Carr’s favorite weapon this weekend.
If Not For Rolando McClain, Raiders May Have Never Found Darren Waller

The Raiders have made more than their share of bad draft picks in recent years, but Rolando McClain deserves an asterisk next his name on the Raiders’ list of all-time bad picks. McClain may have had a disastrous pro career, but if it weren’t for McClain, the Raiders may have...
Darren Waller a major focus in Week 1 game plan vs. Raiders

As the Ravens look to start another season on the right foot, the biggest obstacle in their way in Week 1 might be a former player of theirs. Raiders tight end Darren Waller has quickly become one of the best and most prolific tight ends in all of football and is the focal point of Jon Gruden's offense. If the Ravens are to win the Monday Night Football opener, it'll all start with slowing down the Pro-Bowl pass catcher.
Silver Minings: Derek Carr has shined with several receivers

A lot is expected this season from Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, especially after his strong performance in 2020. This below tweet for Josh Dubow of the Associated Press shows Carr had a strong connection with several receivers last season. HIs numbers with tight end Darren Waller (who is...
100 Yards with Tina Nguyen: Las Vegas Raiders' Darren Waller

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ahead of the Monday Night Football clash between the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders, Raiders' tight end Darren Waller goes 100 yards with Tina Nguyen. Tina Nguyen: You guys are about to get the chance to play on center stage Monday Night Football in...
Raiders TE Darren Waller meets life-size chocolate statue of himself

The ARIA Resort and Casino is celebrating the home NFL team with a chocolate showcase of the Las Vegas Raiders. The showcase features Raiders players and Allegiant Stadium. And one Raiders star got the opportunity to meet the life-size chocolate version of himself, which certainly had to be an interesting encounter.
Key Matchups: Darren Waller's season begins with a marquee matchup against his former team

The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting the Baltimore Ravens in their first regular season game not only of this season, but with fans in Allegiant Stadium. Raider Nation will definitely be rowdy to see stars like 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson and Darren Waller do their thing. This game will be a fun one to watch as the Raiders high-octane offense will have to battle a stingy Ravens defense that had an 11-5 record last season. Gus Bradley and the new-look Raiders defense will also have a lot to prove, attempting to stop the Ravens' top playmakers in Jackson and running back Gus Edwards.
Ravens DC Don Martindale explains what makes Raiders TE Darren Waller special

The Baltimore Ravens will have to stop multiple playmakers on the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense during their Week 1 prime-time matchup. Wide receivers Henry Ruggs III, Bryan Edwards and Hunter Renfrow could all present problems for Baltimore’s defense, but it feels like the one player who the Ravens should pay the most attention to on the offensive side of the ball (outside of quarterback Derek Carr) is tight end Darren Waller.
Raiders’ Darren Waller has come long way on, off field

Raiders tight end Darren Waller was pensive at the podium Thursday afternoon inside the media room at the team’s training facility. Reflective and measured with his words. He’ll begin his third full season with the club on Monday, his 29th birthday, against the Baltimore Ravens, the team that drafted him in 2015. He’s on the precipice of his prime as one of the best players in the NFL.
Raiders TE Darren Waller 'grateful' for time with Ravens as he faces former team on Birthday

How Darren Waller got to where he is now — as one of the best tight ends in the game — is anything but ordinary. The former sixth-round pick was given several chances with his original team in Baltimore despite multiple suspensions for substance abuse. The team he is about to face to open the 2021 season, fresh off leading the league in receptions among tight ends (107).
Raiders' Darren Waller: Big impact in win

Waller caught 10 of 19 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 33-27 overtime win against the Ravens. Waller was targeted early and often, but he took a while to get going, with a couple of drops hurting his performance initially. However, once he found his rhythm, Waller consistently took advantage of man coverage, racking up the looks from quarterback Derek Carr. The star tight end comfortably led the Raiders in all major receiving categories, adding an exclamation point with a 10-yard touchdown to tie the game in the fourth quarter. Coming off his first Pro-Bowl campaign, Waller's display Monday only added to the expectation that he's in for another huge year.
Every day should be Darren Waller’s birthday

The Las Vegas Raiders had quite a Week 1. They were circling down the drain as early as the first half of their Monday night game against the Baltimore Ravens at home, as they were down 10-0 at the end of the first two quarters. But somehow, Derek Carr and company found their groove in the second half, forced overtime, and scored a wild 33-27 win, thanks in large part to tight end Darren Waller, who was also celebrating his 29th birthday while destroying defenders downfield.
By The Numbers: Derek Carr and Darren Waller found their groove vs. Baltimore

The Raiders offense put on a show Monday night for Allegiant Stadium. The fans got their money's worth and then some in the Raiders' 33-27 come-from-behind victory in overtime. The charge of the offense was lead by two of the their offensive captains in Derek Carr and Darren Waller. Take...
Watch blind Derek Carr miss wide open Darren Waller like he’s Jamarcus Russell (Video)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had tight end Darren Waller wide open, but he ignored him during Monday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. The Las Vegas Raiders began their quest to silence the critics this season, but they had a tough first test against the explosive offense of the Baltimore Ravens. To do so, they would need to keep up with them on offense. Unfortunately for the Raiders, they saw a great opportunity falter away into dust thanks to quarterback Derek Carr.
