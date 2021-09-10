Silver Minings: Darren Waller’s battle with addiction is the subject of Fox Sports special
Darren Waller’s story is one of the most inspirational and fascinating in the NFL. Now, the world can learn more about the Las Vegas Raiders’ superstar tight end’s incredible journey from a substance abuser who nearly died to a premier player at his position. Beginning Friday, Human: The Darren Waller Story will be available on all Fox Sports digital platforms. The trailer for the project is stunning;www.chatsports.com
