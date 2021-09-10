Silver Minings: Darren Waller’s battle with addiction is the subject of Fox Sports special

Waller caught 10 of 19 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 33-27 overtime win against the Ravens. Waller was targeted early and often, but he took a while to get going, with a couple of drops hurting his performance initially. However, once he found his rhythm, Waller consistently took advantage of man coverage, racking up the looks from quarterback Derek Carr. The star tight end comfortably led the Raiders in all major receiving categories, adding an exclamation point with a 10-yard touchdown to tie the game in the fourth quarter. Coming off his first Pro-Bowl campaign, Waller's display Monday only added to the expectation that he's in for another huge year.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO