■ Sunday — Off ■ Monday — vs. Ravens, Allegiant Stadium, 5:15 p.m. Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton is ready to move on from last year. Not only did he struggle in his transition from the Rams to the Raiders and a new system, he didn’t get the same enjoyment out of the game playing in front of limited- and even zero-capacity stadiums.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO