Las Vegas Raiders Rumors Mailbag: Sign Tahir Whitehead & Olivier Vernon? Ravens Sign Latavius Murray

By Las Vegas Raiders Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Vegas Raiders week 1 of the NFL season is almost here! Should the Raiders sign Tahir Whitehead and Olivier Vernon? Will Jon Gruden be on the hot seat if he does not make the playoffs? How many sacks will the defense get this season? Raiders Report host Mitchell Renz answers all these questions and more in this episode of Raiders Rumors Mailbag! When this mailbag was filmed, Latavius Murray was a free agent, but after a season ending injury to Gus Edwards, they have signed Murray. Come party with Mitchell Renz for the official Raiders Report party in Las Vegas at the Omnia Night Club!

