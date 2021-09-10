Dodgers Roster: Gavin Lux Recalled, Andre Jackson Optioned
The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Gavin Lux from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioned Andre Jackson to make room on the active roster before their series opener against the San Diego Padres. Jackson was recalled on Thursday with the expectation he would follow Tony Gonsolin against the St. Louis Cardinals, however, he did not make his way into the game. Lux should fill a utility role and provide a left-handed bat off the bench.www.dailydodgers.com
