During the COVID-19 pandemic, Lennon Stella's music kept Roots N Blues festival co-owner Shay Jasper running. “She was this voice that kept me thinking, ‘If I could just make it to that tree, if I could just make it to the next mile.’ It was this feeling of empowerment that was pumping through my headphones,” she says. “I think coming full circle and seeing her on the stage that Tracy and I are producing is going to be a treat for me.”

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO