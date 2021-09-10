CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Annapolis, MD

Anne Arundel County Executive Releases Statement In Regards To School Bus Driver Shortages

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 8 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman released a statement Friday in regards to the school bus driver shortage impacting Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

The statement released on Twitter reads:

Earlier this week, Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. George Arlotto told the mayor “a number of drivers” didn’t show up. for work at the independent contractor the county uses to drive school buses, Buckley’s office said.

School systems nationwide are struggling to hire school bus drivers amid COVID-19 concerns.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Every Member Of The Police Department Has Training On Body Cameras In Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (WJZ) — Every active-duty member of the police department has received and been trained on their Body Worn Cameras as of Thursday, September 16 according to their newest update. The program was implemented on July 6, and since then, officers have recorded 54,969 videos; using 21,854 Gigabytes (21.854 Terabytes) of data storage.  Of those recordings, 35,168 were made during regular calls for service and 14,008 were made during traffic stops. An additional 4,118 were made at accident scenes and 315 were made during citizen contact. The remaining videos were made as a result of training, testing, and accidental activations not related to interactions with members of the community. Some of the goals of the body camera are to strengthen police accountability, promote de-escalation and improve transparency. All members of the agency have been issued two body–worn cameras to ensure they always have a charged device for their shift.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Unity Playground To Be Dedicated In Honor Of Fallen Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio

NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — A playground dedicated to fallen Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio will be dedicated next month at the school near where she was killed. The Unity Playground at Gunpowder Elementary School will be dedicated from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at the school, 9540 Holiday Manor Rd. The rain date is Oct. 30. This project began in November 2019 and was funded through generous donations, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. The Officer Caprio Playground Project is asking those who wish to attend to RSVP to tinyurl.com/unityplayground and to bring a book for Amy’s Reading Nook to the dedication. Caprio was killed when a man struck her with his vehicle as she was investigating a burglary in May 2018. She had served in the department for nearly four years. The man who struck her was sentenced to life in prison. His three accomplices who were inside the home were sentenced to 30 years each. READ MORE: Officer Amy Caprio  
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Harford County Council Is Asking University Of Maryland Upper Chesapeake To Reconsider Its Vaccine Mandate

BEL AIR, Md.(WJZ) — Harford County Council is asking the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake in Bel Air to reconsider its vaccine mandate, citing concerns that it may prompt some hospital staff to leave and cause understaffing issues. “If we lose a percentage of our employees because of the mandate what does that do to wait times and health care into the future?” said county council president Patrick Vincenti. The mandate requires employees at the hospital to be vaccinated by October 1st. And all staff within the University of Maryland Medical System are required to be vaccinated.  Many county council members are concerned...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

23 High School, College Students To Serve On Maryland Youth Advisory Council

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Twenty-three high school and college students from 10 Maryland counties will serve one-year terms on the Maryland Youth Advisory Council according to a statement from Gov. Larry Hogan’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services. The students are a mix of new and returning members. The council works on issues affecting themselves and their peers by providing legislative recommendations, spreading public awareness of youth policy issues, and serving as a liaison between young people in Maryland and policymakers in their communities. Hogan, Senate President Bill Ferguson, and Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates Adrienne Jones appoint...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
Annapolis, MD
Government
City
Annapolis, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Anne Arundel County, MD
Government
Anne Arundel County, MD
Traffic
Annapolis, MD
Traffic
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: More Than 1.2K New Cases & 12 Deaths Reported Saturday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,277 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, according to state health department data released Saturday morning. The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by .022% to 4.23%. It’s the sixth day in a row that positivity decreased. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Releases Statement On Incident Involving Crossing Guard, Says There’s Insufficient Evidence To Pursue Hit & Run Charge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney released a statement in regards to the incident involving a crossing guard in Glen Burnie. Read the full statement below: “After a thorough review of the video and multiple body worn camera footage from the scene, there is evidence that there may have been contact between the vehicle and crossing guard. Not only did the crossing guard react to it, but the officer at the scene observed it and heard the guard say that the driver had made contact with her. However, the video of the intersection helped us determine that the...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Multiple Vehicle Crash In Baltimore County

LANDSDOWNE, MD (WJZ)– Maryland State Police say one person died Friday afternoon as a result of a five car accident on the Inner Loop of Interstate 695 in are area of Hollins Ferry Road. Investigators say the accident took place around 2:40p.m. when a Honda Accord left the roadway striking a guardrail before re-entering the roadway, crossing all lanes of traffic and crashing into a Jeep Compass. The Jeep then crashed into a concrete barrier before stopping near the Honda Accord. Debris from the accident also caused three other vehicles to be damaged. The male driver of the Honda Accord was rushed by ambulance to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center but died in route to the hospital. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash that partially closed I-695 for about three hours. The victim in this accident has not yet been identified and the incident remains under investigation. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook  
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 1,500 Test Positive In Last 24 Hours

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,525 new COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, according to state health department data released Friday morning. The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by .01% to 4.45%. It’s the fifth day in a row that positivity decreased. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Buses#County Executive#School Systems#Bus Driver
CBS Baltimore

BWI Is On High Alert In Preparation For The J6 Rally This Weekend

ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. (WJZ) — BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport is on high alert, Friday, ahead of a rally planned for Saturday in Washington D.C. The rally, Justice for J6, is planned in support of those charged in the January 6th attack at the Capitol, and police aren’t taking any chances. There are layers of barricades, fencing and security cameras, even canine units on patrol. Roughly 700 people are expected at Saturday’s rally. It’s why officials are ramping up security at the Capitol but also at area airports, including BWI. According to the Department of Homeland Security, a small number of online threats of violence...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Masks Required In All Maryland Public Schools Effective Immediately After Hours Of Heated Debate, Divided Vote

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After more than four hours of heated debate, divided lawmakers passed a mask mandate by a 10 to 7 vote. It covers all students and staff in Maryland public schools. The state school board already approved it, and that vote was the final step. The mask requirement became effective immediately. “At the beginning of this once-in-a-generation pandemic, we said we were all in this together. Today’s vote reaffirms that we still are,” said Senator Jeff Waldstreicher, a Democrat from Montgomery County. The Maryland school mask mandate goes into effect immediately. In central Maryland, every school district except Carroll County...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Homecoming And Indoor Pep Rallies Are Canceled In Baltimore County After Concerns Of COVID Arise

BALTIMORE COUNTY (WJZ) — Across the region, a potential spike in COVID-19 is already disrupting the normal functions of hospitals and schools. Though folks continue to get vaccinated, many larger schools and medical systems are not taking any chances. In Baltimore County school officials have canceled homecoming dances and indoor pep rallies. High School parent Rodney Moody said his kid will not be upset about canceled events, but the high schoolers he works with will, “there’s a way to do things; if you can open all these businesses and have 6 feet and wear a mask let the kids have some fun.” Public...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Masks Are Now Mandatory In Public Schools In Carroll County

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) —  Carroll County schools will comply with the mask mandate, effective today, but not everyone is happy about it. “Ecstatic, yes, masks,” said Lisa Sheffield, a Carrol County resident. “Carroll County, they lost saying they have to wear them, right? Thank you, god. Yes!” Reaction to Tuesday’s news approving a statewide mask mandate in schools is met with cheers from some parents in Westminster. “Of course, I think there should be more precautions about it and I think they should be wearing masks in school, absolutely,” said Sara Insley, a Carrol County parent. “The issue does lie beyond that one person’s...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
CBS Baltimore

Mission Escape Rooms Pledges Thursday Sales Toward Tornado Relief In Anne Arundel County

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County community is pitching in to help the families affected by the tornadoes from earlier this month. Mission Escape Rooms is donating 100% of its sales this Thursday to those affected by the storms. On Sept. 1, an EF2 tornado hit Annapolis, which led to 26 buildings being condemned. Another tornado touched down in Edgewater. If you’d like to help, sign up for your escape room at any of its three locations before Thursday using the code IDARELIEF.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Public Service Commission To Hold Second Hearing On BGE’s Request To Rebuild 20-Mile Transmission

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Public Service Commission announced that they will hold a second virtual public hearing for BGE’s request to rebuild a 20-mile transmission line segment. The line segment would span Nothern Harford County and Northern Baltimore County. BGE stated on their application that the project consists of replacing the existing 115 kV overhead transmission lines and lattice poles, with a new line mounted on weathering steel poles.  BGE says that the project is necessary to address reliability issues with the existing line segment. The hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m. The public is welcomed.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two Injured In Baltimore County Shooting Wednesday

ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were shot and injured in Rosedale Wednesday evening, Baltimore County Police said. Officers responded at 10 a.m. to the 4600 block of Raspe Avenue, where they found two victims. The victims told officers two suspects approached them, opened fire, and then left the scene. Both victims were hospitalized for their injuries. One person remains in the hospital, and their condition is unclear. Police are investigating a motive and searching for the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact VCU detectives at 410-307-2020. Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland, an organization that is separate from the Baltimore County Police Department and Baltimore County Government, offers rewards of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest and charges in connection with felony offenses. Anonymous tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers by phone, online or via mobile app.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

General Assembly Committee Approves Mask Mandate In Public Schools

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — By a vote of 10 to 7, a Maryland General Assembly joint committee approved a mask mandate for all public schools in the state. Sen. Sarah K. Elfreth (D-Anne Arundel County), co-chair of the committee, said the measure took effect immediately. The state Board of Education on Aug. 26 adopted an emergency regulation requiring masks to be worn in all public schools to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A majority of the board voted in favor of the measure, which lasts for 180 days. There was one vote in opposition. The General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive, and...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Positivity Sees Decrease As State Passes 10,000 Total Deaths

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,330 new COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths, according to state health department data released Thursday morning. The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by .08% to 4.46%. It’s the fourth day in a row that positivity decreased. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

New Masking Regulation Required For All Maryland Public Schools

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Department of Education received approval of a statewide masking requirement for all public schools. This emergency regulation will be in effect for 180 days. The regulation requires any person inside a public school to wear a face covering, with certain exemptions in place. This is necessary to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Maryland public schools, prevent school closures, and limit the number of students required to quarantine out of the classroom. “Our foremost priority as a Board is always the safety of everyone in our school buildings – we take the health and safety of students...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Detectives Looking To Identify Victim Of Crime

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for public assistance in identifying the victim of a crime. Police released a picture of the man in the hopes that someone in the county might recognize him. The department said investigators are limited in the details they can provide in the case. The man is reportedly 5 foot 7 and around 125 pounds. An image is below: BCPD If you have seen this man, call the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-307-2020.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Over 1,100 New Cases Reported, 11 Deaths

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,189 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths, according to state health department data released Wednesday morning. The percentage of people testing positive decreased slightly by .07% to 4.54%. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious than the original virus strain, accounts for nearly every new confirmed case in Maryland. “The vaccines are without a doubt our single most effective tool to mitigate the threat of COVID-19 and the...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy