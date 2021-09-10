Anne Arundel County Executive Releases Statement In Regards To School Bus Driver Shortages
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman released a statement Friday in regards to the school bus driver shortage impacting Anne Arundel County Public Schools.
The statement released on Twitter reads:
Earlier this week, Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. George Arlotto told the mayor “a number of drivers” didn’t show up. for work at the independent contractor the county uses to drive school buses, Buckley’s office said.
School systems nationwide are struggling to hire school bus drivers amid COVID-19 concerns.
Comments / 0