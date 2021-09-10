Anne Arundel County Executive Releases Statement In Regards To School Bus Driver Shortages

NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — A playground dedicated to fallen Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio will be dedicated next month at the school near where she was killed. The Unity Playground at Gunpowder Elementary School will be dedicated from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 23 at the school, 9540 Holiday Manor Rd. The rain date is Oct. 30. This project began in November 2019 and was funded through generous donations, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. The Officer Caprio Playground Project is asking those who wish to attend to RSVP to tinyurl.com/unityplayground and to bring a book for Amy’s Reading Nook to the dedication. Caprio was killed when a man struck her with his vehicle as she was investigating a burglary in May 2018. She had served in the department for nearly four years. The man who struck her was sentenced to life in prison. His three accomplices who were inside the home were sentenced to 30 years each. READ MORE: Officer Amy Caprio

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 4 HOURS AGO