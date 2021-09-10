CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Snapchat Dedicates AR Lenses to Every Fashion Week

By Adriana Lee
WWD
WWD
 7 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Snap’s fashion fixation has the Snapchat developer rolling out nine new augmented reality lenses tied to fashion weeks throughout the month, which began with New York, the company told WWD.

The social media company dropped three lenses for New York, with two lenses for each of the other cities — London, Milan and Paris — launching at the start of each of their respective events. The visuals hew to the distinct trends that are strong in each locale.

More from WWD

What style-conscious Snapchatters can expect are a range of virtual garments designed by Lens creators under the guidance of Rajni Jacques, Snap’s global head of fashion and beauty partnerships.

“Utilizing Snap’s latest AR try-on tech, the creators were tasked with building their own visions of AR garments — taking inspiration from fashion trends within the major fashion week cities,” Jacques explained. “Our goal with this project was ultimately to provide Snapchatters and fashion lovers with easy access to unique and engaging AR try-on experiences, not only to have fun with, but also to get inspiration from using AR fashion on Snapchat .”

She advised the crew on themes that, for instance, New Yorkers flock to and what her projections are telling her. “New York tends to be driven by classic silhouettes and styles,” she said. “But as of late, we’re seeing volume and playful garments making a comeback on the NYC runways.”

Of course, this is not Snapchat’s first foray into fashion Lenses. A variety of brands have hopped on the platform’s AR bandwagon, from New Balance to Christian Dior Couture. In those examples, both focused on sneakers, the respective lenses reached more than 7.3 million users (New Balance) and garnered more than 2.3 million organic views through Snapchat’s new business profile (Christian Dior).

Footwear doesn’t have the same challenges as clothing, however. That may make this particular lens campaign more intriguing, as an extension of Snap’s all-out push into digital apparel.

The company disclosed its development work on virtual fabric and body mesh technology in May during its Snap Partner Summit , making its intentions to light up virtual fashion perfectly clear.

Carolina Arguelles, Snap’s global product marketing lead for AR, explained the challenge to WWD at the time: “It’s very difficult to try on apparel in AR today. It’s really hard for that to be realistic and adapt to your unique body size and style and fit, and for that fabric to be represented naturally,” she said. “It should move how it’s supposed to move because of things like gravity — those are things that have been very difficult to solve from a technological perspective.”

According to the company, it’s making gains on that front, but the challenge won’t be cracked overnight. Indeed, the work is still ongoing. The latest lenses are merely another step in Snap’s fashion AR evolution.

“The technology used to power many of these lenses taps into our newer cloth simulation machine learning model,” Arguelles told WWD, about the new and upcoming AR debuts. “This allows the camera to understand how to visualize fabrics — having the fabric move, fold, wrinkle the way that a natural fabric would based on your movement.”

She called the latest developments “critical improvements to usher the new era of digital fashion.”

While the concept of art meeting science has become so cliché in the conversation about fashion and technology, it becomes more literal in these virtual clothes. Because they couldn’t have arrived without the company’s tech blending with the fashion expertise of Jacques and the imaginations of the lens creators.

More thoughts from Jacques on the other cities: “London is where young designers never conform to the fashion norm, like clashing prints and unruly silhouettes. Fashion ‘rules’ are meant to be broken on the London runways.”

“Milan is the home of sultry and sleek designs. It’s all about playing up texture and having fierce color-combinations,” she said, while in Paris, the city “is where the dramatics come to play. The imagination runs wild here, and the outcome is unforgettable.”

Snap lens creator Michael Porter also found inspiration in the art world, particularly the Van Gogh Exhibition: “Rather than just create a Starry Night dress, I wanted to immerse the user in the painting so I used SnapML to transform the environment around the user,” he said. “I love that with digital fashion we are not constrained by reality.”

QReal, another creator, “imagined a digitally structured garment which contradicts with its nature simply by mimicking the liveliness and energy that you have with the movements of your body.”

Creator Vitória Cribb found she was drawn to big colors and nature themes, while Joshua Keeney made a “denim fantasy” lens that took cues from the “large and playful silhouettes of London Fashion Week and Vivienne Westwood gowns.”

Their lenses join Snap’s other Fashion Week initiatives: The @SnapForCreators account will feature street styles, runway and backstage content from Dior, Gucci, Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler, Christian Cowan, Cynthia Rowley, Sergio Hudson and others. According to the company, Batsheva Haart will also post shares to the @SnapForCreator account, as well as make fashion Spotlight posts, and Crescent Shay will be “Snapping in remote” and re-creating looks for Spotlight.

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Beyoncé Paired Her Little Black Dress With Pink 6-Inch Heels, and Somewhere Barbie Is Shaking

Beyoncé has transformed into a Versace doll complete with accessories. The icon recently shared photos wearing a look from the brand's fall 2021 collection consisting of a black safety-pin minidress, pink drawstring purse, and matching platform heels towering at six inches. A beautifully tacky cup, also by Versace, completed the outfit. Beyoncé's stylist, K.J. Moody, described the look as "Malibu Bey Barbie Dream."
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tory Burch
Person
Van Gogh
Person
Vivienne Westwood
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zendaya Goes Viral in Bold Two-Piece Purple Dress for ‘Dune’ Premiere in Paris

Zendaya went viral on the red carpet for the Parisian premiere of her new film, “Dune.” The Emmy-winning actress stunned in a deep purple dress from Alaïa’s spring 2022 collection, the first line for the house by designer Pieter Mulier. Her outfit featured an extra-cropped top with long sleeves, as well as an angular bodice hem. Its slim-fitting skirt ended in a train of dark maroon and black feathers. Both pieces in the set included perforated details, reminiscent of Alaïa’s signature geometric lace. Styled by Law Roach, her outfit was complete with a gold ring and gold hoop earrings. The dynamic look,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Jennifer Hudson Unveils Her Wax Figure in a Deep Red Suit and Chain-Link Sandals

Jennifer Hudson suited up to debut her wax figure for Madame Tussauds New York. The “Respect” actress wore a deep red suit for the occasion. The suede set featured a double-breasted blazer with pointed lapels, as well as wide-leg pants. Hudson layered a black bustier top under her suit, which featured rolled-up long sleeves. She also added edgy accessories to her look, pairing it with a gunmetal chain bracelet, two delicate gold bracelets and layered gunmetal necklaces. The “Dreamgirls” star continued her edgy streak with sleek sandals. The black patent style featured thin toe straps, as well as pointed-toe soles and stiletto...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Star in Latest Pepe Jeans Ads

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Pepe Jeans is doubling down on Beckhams, casting Brooklyn and his fiancée, the American actress and director Nicola Peltz for the upcoming “Just Us” fall campaign, which shows the two decked in denim and eco-leather pieces. The campaign, which launches Thursday, follows Beckham’s debut for Pepe earlier this year. As reported, he snapped himself wearing Pepe denim at the beach, part of a two-year collaboration with the brand that belongs to the Spanish group AWWG.More from WWDPat McGrath's 'A Technicolour Odyssey' Launch Party at SelfridgesFront Row at Kent & Curwen Men's Fall 2019Inside...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Week#Fashion Brands#Fashion Trends#Paris Fashion#Snapchatters#Ar#New Yorkers#The Van Gogh Exhibition
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Gives a Lesson in Styling Socks With Sandals on the Set of ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw embraced the socks with “ugly” sandals trend on the set of “And Just Like That.”  The “Sex and the City”-reebot actress was spotted yesterday sporting a beige loose-fitting blouse that featured multiple pleats and a baby pink flowy skirt. For footwear, Parker donned a pair of gray sandals that incorporated a medium brown cork sole that provides a nice contrast with the toned-down color palette of the look. She teamed the sandals with white socks that had splashes of yellow on the toe and heel. The socks and sandals trend has become a mainstay style within the fashion...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Allure

Megan Thee Stallion Wore Blunt Bangs to a Concert in London

The fringe added a fresh twist to the extra-long ponytail she's been wearing during her mini tour of the U.K. A wig with fringe is virtually unheard of with Megan Thee Stallion, but on Sunday, September 12, she took to the stage wearing some blunt bangs. The look, accompanied by a long ponytail, was for a third day of touring in London. The ponytail has been a hair mainstay during her time in the U.K. (exhibit A and B) but it seems this was the first time Meg brought out a fringe to match.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
PopSugar

Chloe and Halle Bailey Are Dripping in Crystals Wearing Matching Silk Slips

Chloe and Halle Bailey were among many of the celebrities who kicked off New York Fashion Week with a runway show, event, or two. The talented, Grammy-nominated singers attended Bulgari's celebration of the B.zero1 collection at Le Bain on the 18th floor of The Standard, welcoming the spotlight in matching satin Peter Do slips. Do actually staged his own runway on the same day in Brooklyn, so this style move from the Baileys was likely a salute to the brand, which is emerging on the scene and surely one to watch.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Every Size-Inclusive Look at Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022, From Christian Siriano to Prabal Gurung

As Precious Lee stepped out onto the runway to open Christian Siriano's fashion show, she became a symbol of something he's long championed: inclusivity. "I want people to see that curves and body are celebrated and beautiful," he exclusively told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi of the decision to have the supermodel kick off and close his Sept. 7 show. "That was very important."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Victoria Beckham Shows Us How to Style Jeans With Bold Red Pumps

Leave it to Victoria Beckham to make a casual outfit look posh. The fashion designer posed for a mirror selfie at home, posting on Instagram Wednesday wearing an oversized gray sweatshirt. However, the understated garment was instantly elevated when tucked into cuffed high-waisted blue jeans — of Beckham’s own design, of course — and cinched with a wide black belt. “Studio uniform! A gray sweatshirt and the Victoria jean,” Beckham captioned the post. Her look was complete with a large black Chanel flap bag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) The Spice Girl elevated her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
KUTV

Fall Fashion Week: Outfits from Banana Republic

KUTV — Fall is in the air and City Creek Center is back with us for Fall Fashion Week!. Today, Kari and David were dressed by Banana Republic. We love the amazing outfits they put together!. See more info at shopcitycreekcenter.com. Follow Fresh Living on social media! Instagram | Facebook...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hollywood Life

Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Crop Halter Top In Swarovski Campaign Photo

Model behavior! Lourdes Leon rocks a green crop halter top and jewelry in a new campaign for Swarovski. Lourdes Leon is the new face of Swarovski! The model, 24, and daughter of Madonna stars in a shoot for the jewelry company’s upcoming Collection II campaign, which seeks to “serve as a platform for representation of people from all cultures and orientations.” See the photo HERE.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Eva Longoria Is All Smiles in the Silkiest Shirt & Shorts Set With Sleek Silver Nikes

Eva Longoria relaxes while also drawing major attention to her eye-catching sneakers. The “Desperate Housewives” actress posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday that showed her laughing and enjoying the sunny weather outside. Outfit-wise, Longoria wore a simple white look that incorporated a silky button-down and edgy shorts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) To address the shoes, Longoria popped on a pair of silver Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, which featured a sleek silver upper and a thick, almost platform-like white sole. Longoria’s essential aesthetic consists of her wearing trendy and comfy styles that feel...
APPAREL
WWD

WWD Report Card: An Outrageous Week in Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Lil Nas X: 5 Channeling Lil Kim in this off-the-shoulder, nipples-baring lavender gown hybrid pantsuit, Lil Nas X continues to explore gender-bending boundaries on the red carpet and we are thankful for that. Justin Bieber: 4 He basically time traveled from the early Aughts’ casual Friday cubicle world. Although it’s not the most flattering silhouette, he gets brownie points for bringing back such an iconic moment.More from WWDGetting Ready for the Met With SNL's Chloe FinemanAllyson Felix Gets Ready for Her First Met GalaAll the Red Looks at the 2021 Met Gala: Photos Doja Cat: 2 Already outrageous...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
washingtonnewsday.com

Fashion Week is coming back to New York with a vengeance.

Fashion Week is coming back to New York with a vengeance. New York is resuming its Spring/Summer 2022 Fashion Week with the resumption of in-person runway presentations including famous names like Tom Ford and Altuzarra after a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, due to Covid-related restrictions, the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

8K+
Followers
15K+
Post
438K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy