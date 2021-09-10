CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll Finds Support For Mandatory Masks And Vaccines Deeply Divided In Pittsburgh Region

By Jon Delano
 8 days ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Southwestern Pennsylvanians support a mandatory mask requirement in schools but are cool to the idea of mandatory vaccines. As political editor Jon Delano explains, that’s the latest result of a public opinion poll in this region.

Just before schools opened and President Biden announced mandatory COVID vaccinations for many, Public Opinion Strategies conducted a poll on behalf of Pittsburgh Works Together, an association of both labor and company leaders.

The poll of local residents in more than a dozen counties in this region found a deep divide on these issues.

On the issue of mandatory mask requirements for school children, this region splits in several ways.

Some 55 percent of area residents say yes to making kids wear masks in school, but the poll found a partisan divide with 81 percent of Democrats supporting the mask mandate but only 21 percent of Republicans on board.

“There’s a long tradition of Republicans disliking anything mandatory, and this one’s no excuse,” says pollster Gene Ulm.

Politics may also explain the variation among the counties, too.

For example, support for a school mask mandate is very high in Allegheny County — 67 percent — but drops to 46 percent in counties to the south like Washington and Westmoreland and 43 percent in counties to the north like Beaver and Butler.

The poll found other differences, too.

“There are some gender and age differences as well. The data show that women are much more likely to support children wearing masks in public schools; so are seniors, believe it or not,” says Ulm.

In Pennsylvania, school children are required to be vaccinated against polio, measles, mumps, tetanus, chickenpox, and other diseases but not against COVID.

This poll found only 46 percent support making the COVID vaccine mandatory for school children. The strongest support is in Allegheny County where 52 percent like the idea but that drops to 41 percent in southern counties and 40 percent in northern counties.

Again, the political divide is strong on mandatory vaccines for kids with nearly two-thirds of Democrats supporting the idea but only one out of five Republicans agreeing.

With President Biden focused on increasing the number of vaccinated Americans, the issue of making vaccinations a condition of employment is now front and center.

Across the region, only 45 percent support a mandatory COVID vaccine in the workplace, but in Allegheny County, a slight majority — 52 percent — likes the idea. That support drops to 43 percent in counties to the south and 35 percent in counties to the north.

There is also a clear divide on this issue, depending on your political party.

Some 68 percent of Democrats like mandatory vaccines for employees, while only 17 percent of Republicans think the same.

And age makes a difference, too, with 60 percent of seniors backing the idea, while only 41 percent of those under 35 supporting mandatory workplace vaccines.

For many Americans, mandatory vaccines will be a requirement in the weeks ahead.

Companies have always been free to require vaccines if certain exceptions and accommodations are made for those who object, and, full disclosure, CBS is requiring all employees to be vaccinated, too.

IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS New York

New Jersey Senator Says COVID Survivors Should Enjoy Same Benefits As Fully Vaccinated People

MONTVILLE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There’s a new effort to offer a legal pathway towards refusing the COVID vaccine while enjoying the benefits of getting the shot. It’s become increasingly harder to go to entertainment venues, bars, restaurants, even work, without the COVID vaccine. With that in mind, New Jersey State Sen. Joe Pennacchio says he’s working on legislation to provide another option. “We want to make sure that there are legal grounds for people to refuse the vaccine if they’ve already been infected and have symptoms with COVID,” he told CBS2’s Kevin Rincon. He says people who have recovered should be treated the same...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsday

Poll finds strong support among the vaccinated for COVID-19 booster shot

Support for COVID-19 booster shots is high among those who are vaccinated, according to a new poll released Wednesday by Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital. Researchers said 75% of vaccinated people who participated in the random phone poll of 600 residents of Long Island and New York City said they would get the booster shot designed to increase their immunity to COVID-19.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumnews1.com

Spectrum News/Ipsos poll: Majority of Californians support wearing a face mask, teacher vaccination requirement

Despite the ongoing debate over mask requirements in the state and nationally, a majority of Californians favor wearing masks or face coverings in most common public places, according to an exclusive Spectrum News/Ipsos poll. According to the survey, about eight out of 10 Californians support face mask requirements at work,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Parents Magazine

Most Parents Support Mask Mandates in Schools, New Poll Suggests

Nearly two-thirds of U.S. families are in favor of following the science and want students and staff to mask up. Despite being recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) as a key way to reduce the spread of COVID-19, masks in schools have become a matter of fierce debate recently. And from anti-mask protests to drama-filled school board meetings, it's clear that some parents (and state officials) are ready to fight that expert guidance tooth and nail.
PUBLIC HEALTH
