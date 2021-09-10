CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: NYPD's new doc highlights women's work at Ground Zero

By Erica Brosnan
WCBS News Radio 880
 8 days ago

A new documentary from the NYPD released Friday commemorates the contributions made by the women of the department on Sept. 11, 2001, and the two decades since.

Community Policy