Movies

The best 9/11 movies are actually pro-war propaganda

By Zeeshan Aleem
MSNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, what can we say we’ve learned?. It’s clear that many policies which the U.S. embraced in their wake and once commanded near-consensus in American life, such as nation-building projects and suspending civil liberties to fight terrorism, are now either controversial, unpopular or abandoned. What’s less clear is if we’ve properly reckoned with the true moral weight of our missteps as a country, and adjusted our perception of our innocence accordingly.

dallassun.com

What schools teach about 9/11 and the war on terror

The phrase "Never Forget" is often associated with the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. But what does this phrase mean for U.S. students who are too young to remember? What are they being asked to never forget?. As education researchers in curriculum and instruction, we have studied since 2002...
EDUCATION
Mark Boal
Maya Harris
Kathryn Bigelow
northwestgeorgianews.com

Analysis: In post-9/11 wars, pride came before the fall

WASHINGTON — In the 20 years since the terrorist attacks of 9/11, America got its most important job right: Terrorists did not conduct another major attack on U.S. soil. But in the process of getting that right, America’s military and intelligence services, despite their good intentions, got a lot wrong — strategically, tactically and morally.
MILITARY
atlanticcitynews.net

War profiteering and vengeance, the hallmark of U.S. response to 9/11

Looking back on it now, the 1990s were an age of innocence for America. The Cold War was over and our leaders promised us a "peace dividend." There was no TSA to make us take off our shoes at airports (how many bombs have they found in those billions of shoes?). The government could not tap a U.S. phone or read private emails without a warrant from a judge. And the national debt was only $5 trillion - compared with over $28 trillion today.
POLITICS
Berkeleyan Online

Shock, insecurity and endless war: How 9/11 changed America and the world

For tens of millions of Americans alive on Sept. 11, 2001, the images are indelible: Flames exploding from a tower of the World Trade Center against a brilliant blue sky. A tsunami of smoke and debris roiling through the canyons of Lower Manhattan. Office workers — those who managed to escape — covered in grey dust.
BERKELEY, CA
The Intercept

General Failure: How the U.S. Military Lied About the 9/11 Wars

Pretty much every day since 9/11, the U.S. military has disciplined soldiers who failed to do their jobs properly. They have been punished for minor offenses, like being late for duty, and for serious crimes, such as murder or assault. Since 2001, there have been more than 1.3 million cases of discipline in the armed forces, according to the Pentagon’s annual reports on military justice.
MILITARY
The Guardian

How 9/11 led the US to forever wars, eroded rights – and insurrection

Over the past few weeks, the Biden administration has launched drone strikes against suspected terrorist targets in Somalia and Afghanistan, based on congressional authority dating to September 2001. This week, five terror suspects have been in court for pre-trial hearings now entering their ninth year in Guantánamo Bay, which opened its prison gates in January 2002.
U.S. POLITICS
indybay.org

20 years since 9/11 and the “war on terror”

Today marks 20 years since the horrific attacks of September 11, 2001, in which two hijacked planes were flown into New York City’s World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and a fourth into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers fought to wrest control from the hijackers. In all, nearly 3,000 people were killed, the largest number of violent deaths on a single day on American soil since the Civil War.
POLITICS
Council on Foreign Relations

Seven Movies Worth Watching About 9/11

Saturday marks the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. We are continuing to share sources to learn more about that day and its ramifications. Today we’re recommending seven movies about 9/11 and its consequences. Some of these films are fictional. Others are inspired by, or based on, actual events. Either way, they each try to provide insight into what the events of that day unleashed.
MOVIES
Afghanistan
Movies
Terrorism
Iraq
Deadline

Afghanistan Remembers 9/11 And The Casualties Of The Forever War

Editor’s note: In another special report for Deadline, veteran foreign affairs correspondent and Only Cry for the Living: Memos from Inside the ISIS Battlefield author Hollie McKay is back in Kabul to cover the nation’s return to Taliban rule, almost 20 years after American forces ejected the fundamentalist group from power. One in a series of Deadline stories tied to the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Gul lies on blood-stained sheets inside a small hospital for the war wounded in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul, his grey face softening into a contorted smile as he stares down at the stump where both...
WORLD
whmi.com

Slotkin And Rogers Remember 9/11, Discuss War On Terror

8th District Congresspersons' past and present shared memories of the September 11th attacks and the following war on terror at a special event, Thursday. Democrat Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin took part in a panel discussion with former Congressman Mike Rogers, a Republican, at Oakland University’s Center for Civic Engagement. Rogers joined from Washington D.C. over Zoom. The two exchanged their experiences of the 9/11 attacks, with Rogers being a then-freshman Congressman in Washington D.C.and Slotkin being a second day graduate student at Columbia University in New York City. Both Representatives made notions towards how united the country had become following the attacks unlike in recent years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

How 9/11 Triggered Two Decades of Global War

"Our war on terror begins with Al Qaeda, but it does not end there … every nation in every region now has a decision to make: Either you are with us or you are with the terrorists." Those words, spoken by President George W. Bush in a televised address just...
POLITICS
WMUR.com

On 20th anniversary of 9/11, estimated ‘costs of war’ exceed $8 trillion

The Hearst Television National Investigative Unit looks at the financial cost of America’s post-9/11 war on terror and shows exactly how much everything cost – from wars in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, et al – along with the costs of homeland security inside the United States – including airport security, new cargo screening, and veterans’ health care, as estimated by the "Costs of War" project at Brown University.
POLITICS
MetroTimes

9/11 actually exposed our true mysterious enemy — ourselves

I'd worked late finishing an investigation into a cabal of developers who were effectively dictating a local government's land-use decisions. As I groggily pulled into my newspaper's parking lot that morning, only a few phone calls stood between me and one of the biggest scoops of my nascent career. Another reporter met me at the front door.
POLITICS
Popculture

8 Movies and Documentaries to Stream in Honor of 9/11

With the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on Saturday, many are looking for ways to commemorate the occasion that so deeply shaped our nation. The devastating event has been the subject of several films and documentaries, many of which are available to stream. In order to honor those that we lost and examine the years that followed, take a look at some of the following movies and documentaries and consider a watch.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

Most Profitable Post 9/11 War Movies

The events of September 11, 2001 altered the course of U.S. history forever. In a long and ongoing history of U.S. military expansion, the ensuing 20-year war in Afghanistan was one of the longest and most costly. Tens of thousands of Afghans and more than 2,400 Americans were killed. The total cost of the conflict […]
MOVIES
Foreign Policy

How Sept. 11 Supercharged China’s Propaganda

Thanks to extraordinary journalistic efforts from the free media, much light has been shed on the ongoing genocide the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is waging against my people: Uyghurs, a Turkic ethnic group indigenous to China’s far western region of Xinjiang. Uyghur journalists have seen their families back home persecuted for covering the topic, which is why even from abroad, I have to write under a pseudonym.
AFGHANISTAN

