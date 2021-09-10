CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Tiny bones and teeth reveal remarkable diversity at Argentina fossil site

By Alex Ruger
earth.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong fossil vertebrates, the most charismatic are undoubtedly the giant dinosaurs. Headlines about “the biggest” dinosaurs or those that are closely related to the famous T. rex continually attract the most attention. However, rather than being built on the shoulders of giants, the science of paleontology depends on the careful study of smaller and less famous fossil specimens. Recently, a new study from a region that produced one of the world’s biggest dinosaurs illuminates the animals that scampered around the feet of these titans.

www.earth.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mystery over 80 skeletons, some with ‘hands tied behind backs’, found at building site

Experts are trying to solve the mystery behind dozens of skeletons, some with their hands tied behind backs, that were discovered in a mass grave at a Buckinghamshire building site.Around 80 bodies were found in late 2019 on land being prepared for a new retirement development.The pandemic slowed down building work at the site, but the skeletons will be radiocarbon-dated, The Independent understands.Experts know the skeletons date from between Roman times and the 18th century.But they were not buried in an “organised” cemetery or given a Christian burial.One theory proposed last year was that the bodies may date back...
SCIENCE
Rebel Yell

7,200-year-old woman reveals unknown human lineage

Obviously, the history of mankind is not yet fully known. In fact, a study carried out by scientists revealed the existence of a human line never mentioned before. The research was reportedly carried out using the DNA of a woman who lived 7,200 years ago. According to the publication of the journal “Nature”, the analyzes were carried out on the basis of the bones discovered in 2015 in a cave called Leang Panninge located on the island of Sulawesi in Indonesia.
SCIENCE
sciencealert.com

T. Rex Wasn't Always at The Top of The Food Chain. Meet What Came Before

About 90 million years ago, a gigantic apex predator – a meat-eating dinosaur with serrated shark-like teeth – prowled what is now Uzbekistan, according to a new study of the behemoth's jawbone. The 26-foot-long (8 meters) beast weighed 2,200 pounds (1,000 kilograms), making it longer than an African elephant and...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dinosaur Fossils#Paleontology#T Rex#Earth Com
WKRC

Archeologists just discovered humans bones never seen before

(CNN/CNN Newsource) - Archaeologists might have just discovered the first ancient human DNA on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. They found bones of a teenage hunter-gatherer who died more than seven thousand years ago. New research published on Wednesday in the journal Nature says this distinct human lineage has never been found anywhere else in the world.
SCIENCE
deseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
SCIENCE
hngn.com

Ancient DNA Shows 7,200-Year-Old Woman was Part of Unknown Group of Humans

Scientists have discovered that ancient human DNA from a 7,200-year-old woman shows she was part of a previously unknown group of humans in Southeast Asia. Experts know very little of the population history of Southeast Asia's modern humans due to ancient DNA being susceptible to degradation amid the tropical climate. But in 2015, scientists excavated a partially preserved human skeleton.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Argentina
Phys.org

Ancient woman's DNA provides first evidence for the origin of a mysterious lost culture: The Toaleans

By Adam Brumm, Adhi Oktaviana, Akin Duli, Basran Burhan, Cosimo Posth, Selina Carlhoff, The Conversation. In 2015, archaeologists from the University of Hasanuddin in Makassar, on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi, uncovered the skeleton of a woman buried in a limestone cave. Studies revealed the person from Leang Panninge, or "Bat Cave," was 17 or 18 years old when she died some 7,200 years ago.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Giant ‘swimming head’ discovered in Canadian Rockies was an early ocean predator

Within the Canadian Rockies, researchers have found fossil fragments of a Titanokorys gainesi - an oddly-shaped, newly discovered sea animal whose head took up almost half of its body.According to a new study, the creature roamed ocean floors 500 million years ago. It measured roughly 1.6 feet, a massive animal relative to other sea creatures at the time which were just a few inches long."The sheer size of this animal is absolutely mind-boggling, this is one of the biggest animals from the Cambrian period ever found," said study author Jean-Bernard Caron, the Royal Ontario Museum’s Richard M. Ivey Curator...
SCIENCE
CNET

Police raid unearths prehistoric flying reptile in remarkable condition

A fossil discovered during a police raid in Brazil has turned out to be one of the best-preserved flying reptiles found yet, researchers say. The remains belong to a tapejarid, a toothless pterosaur from the early Cretaceous period known for its huge cranial crest composed partly of bone and partly of soft tissue. Skulls and partial skeletons of Brazilian tapejarids have turned up before, but this fossil was found with more than 90% of its skeleton intact, along with some soft tissue in place around the bones.
ANIMALS
Wrcbtv.com

Ancient DNA from a teen girl reveals previously unknown group of humans

The bones of a teenage hunter-gatherer who died more than 7,000 years ago on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi tell the story of a previously unknown group of humans. This distinct human lineage has never been found anywhere else in the world, according to new research. The study published Wednesday...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find what triggered the rapid climate change 55 million years ago on Earth

Scientists have uncovered a fascinating new insight into what caused one of the most rapid and dramatic instances of climate change in the history of the Earth. A team of researchers, led by Dr Sev Kender from the University of Exeter, have made a pivotal breakthrough in the cause behind the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM) – an extreme global warming event that lasted for around 150 thousand years which saw significant temperature rises.
SCIENCE
foxsanantonio.com

Giant rodents encroaching into upscale suburb in Argentina

NORDELTA, Argentina - Groups of capybara, a giant South American rodent species, have been encroaching into an upscale suburb of Argentina's capital Buenos Aires. The increasingly confident animals can be seen wandering through streets and gardens in the Nordelta district. But resident Gabriel Iglesias said the area's relationship with the...
ANIMALS
The Independent

‘Flying dragon’ may have existed in Chile, scientists find

Scientists have found evidence a “flying dragon” - known to have roamed the skies of the northern hemisphere - also set foot in Chile. The dinosaur belonged to a group of early pterosaurs that roamed the earth 160 million years ago.A fossil of this so-called flying dragon has been discovered in the Atacama Desert in the South American country.It is the first time evidence of the Jurassic-era reptile - which had a long tail, wings and sharp, outward pointing teeth - has been found in the southern hemisphere. The fossil in Chile was discovered by Osvaldo Rojas, the director of...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy