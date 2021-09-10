Tiny bones and teeth reveal remarkable diversity at Argentina fossil site

Experts are trying to solve the mystery behind dozens of skeletons, some with their hands tied behind backs, that were discovered in a mass grave at a Buckinghamshire building site.Around 80 bodies were found in late 2019 on land being prepared for a new retirement development.The pandemic slowed down building work at the site, but the skeletons will be radiocarbon-dated, The Independent understands.Experts know the skeletons date from between Roman times and the 18th century.But they were not buried in an “organised” cemetery or given a Christian burial.One theory proposed last year was that the bodies may date back...

