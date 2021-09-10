Tiny bones and teeth reveal remarkable diversity at Argentina fossil site
Among fossil vertebrates, the most charismatic are undoubtedly the giant dinosaurs. Headlines about “the biggest” dinosaurs or those that are closely related to the famous T. rex continually attract the most attention. However, rather than being built on the shoulders of giants, the science of paleontology depends on the careful study of smaller and less famous fossil specimens. Recently, a new study from a region that produced one of the world’s biggest dinosaurs illuminates the animals that scampered around the feet of these titans.www.earth.com
Comments / 0