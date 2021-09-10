Top prospects headed to Death Valley for Saturday's game

Clemson will play host to some top prospects on Saturday at Death Valley for the game against South Carolina State at 5 p.m.

Here are some of the bigger names that The Clemson Insider has confirmed are planning to be attendance:

One of the headliners is Cumming (Ga.) West Forsyth four-star Oscar Delp, the No. 2 tight end in the 2022 class according to both 247Sports and Rivals.

Delp visited Clemson during the Dabo Swinney Camp in June and came back to campus for July’s All In Cookout. His four stated finalists are Clemson, Georgia, South Carolina and Michigan, and he has long been eyeing the end of September for his decision timeframe.

Several top prospects in the 2023 class are expected to be in The Valley on Saturday as well, including Del Valle (Texas) four-star wide receiver Braylon James, the No. 11 wide receiver and No. 75 overall prospect in his class according to the 247Sports Composite.

James told TCI this week that he has built a strong bond with Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham.

“Me and Coach Grisham are super close man,” James said. “No matter where I go I know I’ll always have a backbone in him.”

James is extremely high on Clemson and was blown away by his late-July visit to Tiger Town, which he detailed with TCI last month .

Among other standout class of 2023 recruits that TCI has confirmed are planning to be in attendance for Saturday’s game are Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star safety Michael Daugherty, Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star tight end Ethan Davis, Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day School four-star linebacker Troy Ford, Jr., Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green and Paris (Tenn.) Henry County four-star offensive tackle Luke Brown.

Daugherty is ranked as the No. 5 safety and No. 42 overall prospect in the 2023 class by 247Sports, while Davis is the No. 15 tight end in the class per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Daugherty, Ford and Green all traveled to Clemson to participate in the Swinney Camp in June.

Stay tuned to TCI as we will have plenty of returns from Saturday’s visitors following the game.

