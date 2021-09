This is an issue that only comes up a few times every decade: when Halloween falls on a Sunday and the community needs to decide if the trick or treating will happen on the Sunday or Saturday. There are a lot of religious reasons given as to why we should not celebrate on Sunday and there are also work and school reasons that a Saturday celebration would be better. But, there are also those who don't care about your lifestyle. Halloween is on Sunday so you celebrate on Sunday.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 5 DAYS AGO