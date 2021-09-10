Eastern Band Of Cherokee Same-Sex Marriage Ban Stands
The Eastern Band of Cherokee will not officially recognize same-sex marriages on the Qualla Boundary. BPR was at Thursday’s tribal council meeting when the vote was taken…. That’s Tamara Thompson after the vote. She’s the Big Cove resident who brought forward the resolution to update the marriage section of the Cherokee Code, which currently defines marriage as between a man and a woman. Thompson and the Eastern Band Attorney General’s office argued that language is inherently discriminatory and could impact federal funding, current marriage licenses and other issues.www.bpr.org
