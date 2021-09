Berrios (11-7) allowed two runs on five hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in 6.2 innings to earn the win over the Yankees on Thursday. The right-hander's lone mistake was a two-run Anthony Rizzo home run in the sixth inning, but Bo Bichette put Toronto ahead again with an RBI single in the seventh. Berrios has a 26:2 K:BB with six runs allowed (five earned) across 20.1 innings in his last three starts, all of which were wins. For the year, he has a 3.52 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 177:42 K:BB through 166.1 innings between Minnesota and Toronto. The 27-year-old projects for a home start versus Tampa Bay next week.

MLB ・ 8 DAYS AGO