Oklahoma State

Okla. Supreme Court Rejects DA Prater's Request For Removal Of Pardon & Parole Board Members Reviewing Julius Jones' Case

By Anjelicia Bruton
News On 6
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo members of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board will be part of two upcoming hearings in the Julius Jones case. In a hearing with a Supreme Court referee, the state argued the board Chairman Adam Luck and board member Kelly Doyle should be disqualified from participating in the upcoming commutation and clemency hearings regarding inmate Julius Jones.

