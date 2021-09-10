CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Terre Haute Fire Department paid tribute to fallen 9/11 heroes

By DeSherion McBroom
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – With over 50 pounds of equipment strapped on members of the Terre Haute Fire Department climbed 110 floors at their training facility. The 110 floors signifies the tallest level of the World Trade Center on September 11th, 2001. For the department it is important to remind their recruits of the World Trade Center on September 11th, 2001. For the department it’s important to remind recruits of the sacrifices made by firefighters that day.

