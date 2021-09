In a month, the number of offshoots from the Delta variant that causes COVID-19 have sprung up rapidly among the largely unvaccinated population in Augusta. It's creating concerns that a different disease than the original infection will arise and could lead to adaptations that evade vaccines and treatments, the director of sequencing laboratory at Augusta University said. The Mu variant, still relatively rare in the U.S. but coursing across South America, is also now present in Augusta.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO