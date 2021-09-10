CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas agrees to $1.9M settlement for defending Kobach’s baseless voter fraud claims

By Sherman Smith
Kansas Reflector
Kansas Reflector
 7 days ago
TOPEKA — The Kansas Attorney General’s Office has agreed to pay the American Civil Liberties Union and other attorneys $1.9 million in fees and expenses for a five-year legal battle over an unconstitutional restriction on voter registrations .

The high-profile lawsuit was filed 2016 in response to former Secretary of State Kris Kobach’s signature law, which required residents to prove their citizenship before registering to vote. The law blocked more than 35,000 eligible voters from participating in elections.

U.S. District Court Judge Julie Robinson held Kobach in contempt of court following his embarrassing performance in a 2018 trial. The judge determined there was no evidence to support Kobach’s claims of widespread voter fraud and ruled the law unconstitutional.

“The fees in this case are a reflection of the incompetence and intransigence of former Kansas Secretary of State Kobach, who unnecessarily prolonged this litigation, and was sanctioned repeatedly for bad behavior,” the ACLU said in a statement. “That the state of Kansas is on the hook for the costs of this litigation is an unfortunate consequence of Kobach’s desire to fight for his unconstitutional law.”

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt and Secretary of State Scott Schwab prolonged the legal fight, and extended its costs, by appealing Robinson’s ruling. The state lost the appeal, and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to intervene.

The parties filed a joint motion Friday in U.S. District Court in which the state agrees to pay $1.9 million within 30 days of Robinson’s approval of the settlement. The amount is about half the initial figure requested by the ACLU and attorneys involved in a joint case.

The ACLU said it agreed to resolve the fee dispute so it could turn attention to “current and future battles.”

“Settlements always represent a compromise, and although we feel that the state should be paying much more, this settlement represents an opportunity for the current state government to move past the errors of their predecessors,” the ACLU said in its statement.

The post Kansas agrees to $1.9M settlement for defending Kobach’s baseless voter fraud claims appeared first on Kansas Reflector .

Comments / 64

Elizabeth Keeling
7d ago

Once again we are paying for the antics of Kris Kobach and now we will have to pay for those suits filed by current AG.

Reply(1)
31
Lonnie Morrow
7d ago

Out with the Red and commence turning this State Blue. These republicans are not listening to the people and it's the taxpayers paying for their ignorance.

Reply(9)
31
Neco The Kidd
7d ago

I'm not really sure how it's unconstitutional to provide proof of citizenship/residency in voting for any election in America. where is there any wrongfulness in doing so? we have to show ID to buy alcohol, cigarettes, board a plane, confirm some reservations, open a bank account, loans, even to use debit and credit cards, but yet doing so in an election it's unconstitutional? I'm very open minded, but I'm not sure if anyone could convince me otherwise to think that it's "unconstitutional". ridicuous.

Reply(1)
7
IN THIS ARTICLE
