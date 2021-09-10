Not Many People Realize The Variety That Lives At The Unique Eddyville Sand Prairie Park In Iowa
By Cristy
Only In Iowa
8 days ago
When you think of the Iowa landscape, you probably think of rich farmland or grassy, wildflower-filled prairies. Maybe your mind goes to the lush wooded areas around the state or to one of our beautiful lakes. You don’t usually think of sand dunes, though – yet that’s exactly what you’ll find at Eddyville Dunes Sand Prairie.
Next time you’re in the area, make a point to stop and explore this unique landscape. There’s a small parking lot on the north side of 182nd St right before the road is blocked off. You’ll see a small shelter with educational signage about some of the residents of the sand prairie. Or, check out another of the sand prairies in Iowa: the Marietta Sand Prairie Preserve near Marshalltown.
Address: Eddyville Sand Prairie Park, 23125-23649 182nd St, Eddyville, IA 52553, USA
