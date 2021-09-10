Gordo: What's it take to get DFA'd around here?

Here are the highlights from our weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans. Q: This week was kind of the final straw for me with Mike Shildt. The back-to-back Matt Carpenter starts and sitting Edmundo Sosa yesterday, I just have no idea what he's doing. Combine that with a clubhouse the seemingly lacks accountability, certainly an edge, and it makes me wonder if he shouldn't get replaced this winter. I know Mo wants obedient puppets in the dugout but that formula is not producing wins.