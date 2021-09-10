CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Crime of the Week” focuses on a homicide that took place in Columbus

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–On Monday, March 22, 2021, at 11:12 pm, Patrol Officers were dispatched to 2074 Hampstead Dr. North, on a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Jordan Pack, unresponsive, inside a vehicle in front of the location, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. CFD Medic #6 responded and pronounced Mr. Pack deceased at 11:19 pm. A photo of 22-year-old Jordan Pack may be viewed on our website, www.stopcrime.org.

