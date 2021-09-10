20 years on, 9/11-era unity elusive

The run-up to Sept. 11 is in full swing. Retrospectives on TV. Documentaries. Special coverage. We’ll pay attention to the worst terrorist attack on American soil for a day or two and then go back to sparring over the things that get us all worked up. Whether it’s Republicans trying to circumvent Roe v. Wade in Texas or still pushing the Big Lie in Arizona; or Democrats inept handling of Afghanistan and the budget package, there’s too much red meat to linger for too long on a true American tragedy that means far more than the pettiness we consume ourselves with.

DAYTON, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO