Abolverdi's Analysis: Gators will put up more points, but can USF score at all?

Could payback be a bitch for the South Florida Bulls?. With the recent news reports that the Big 12 is about to extend invitations to UCF and three other schools, you can’t help but wonder what is going to happen to the football rivalry between the Knights and the University of South Florida. If you remember, it wasn’t that long ago that South Florida was dominating the series. On Oct. 13, 2007, South Florida won its fourth in a row – hammering UCF 64-12. About the same time, many Knight fans were openly accusing USF of purposely blocking them from joining the Big East—a notion USF administrators “vigorously” discredited (props to then USF President Judy Genshaft for keeping a straight face with those denials). At the same time, many pompous Bull fans were questioning the need for South Florida to even play the lowly Knights at all. That all changed when the Big East expanded and admitted UCF as a member in 2013. Fast forward to today and those programs are headed on two entirely opposite trajectories. The Knights are now on path to join a power five and reap the benefits of many more millions in broadcast dollars, they play in their own on-campus facility to near sellout crowds, they have been to New Year’s Days bowls, have finished in the top 10 rankings, and have beaten the Bulls four straight games; meanwhile South Florida’s program has floundered of late – winning just five total games since 2018. USF is also going to be stuck in what will become a watered down American Athletic Conference, and they are currently playing before sparse crowds as a secondary tenant at Raymond James Stadium. Once the schools are in two different conferences, the only way this series will continue is if the Knights agree to make South Florida part of its non-conference schedule and that’s where things could get dicey for the Bulls. Given what has transpired, will UCF let bygones be bygones and keep the series going (they actually should for many reasons) or will they take something out of the Florida Gator Playbook and inform the Bulls they need to drop them in favor of a “more national schedule?”…

OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO