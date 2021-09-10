Offset Shares Hilarious Reaction After Almost Getting Bit by Pet Lion
Offset had a close-call during a recent trip overseas. On Friday, the Migos member hit up Instagram to share several videos of himself hanging out in Dubai just hours before his performance at the V-Hotel in Al Habtoor City. One of the clips shows Offset sitting on a couch as he pets the head of a small female lion. The exotic animal, who is also sitting next to her handler, is seemingly unbothered by the attention; However, after several pats, the lion snaps at Offset’s hand, prompting him to leap from the couch.www.complex.com
