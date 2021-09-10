Kentucky girl asks for COVID-19 vaccine as her 12th birthday gift
A young girl in rural Kentucky had only one gift in mind for her 12th birthday – a COVID-19 vaccine. (Source: WSAZ, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN via CNN Wire)www.wnem.com
whoever raised her should seriously rethink their parenting techniques. ( because unfortunately she just ended any chance of furture children sad) this vaccine is all about population control , if you can't see that yet after dictator bidens speech yesterday you have bigger problems to resolve.
