The operative word in Lancaster’s camp is obstacle. The varsity Red Devils have met with one after another, which made for a rough start to the season. Northumberland walked off with an 80-0 win over Lancaster in the opening game for both teams. Lancaster was actually forced to forfeit a few minutes into the fourth quarter when an injury left coach Draper Washington searching the sidelines for a healthy body to put in. He found none. A sparse roster and injuries throughout the first three quarters left the Devils with 10 players on the field.

