A rare interconference MLS matchup takes place this weekend as Sporting Kansas City hosts the Chicago Fire on Saturday night at Children's Mercy Park. Kansas City were absolutely battered in their last game, losing 4-0 to LAFC. They went down a goal early on, and they then went down a man near the hour mark. That seemed to open the floodgates, as Sporting went on to concede three more before the night was over. All in all, it was a woeful day at the office that they would like to put behind them, and there’s no better way to do so than with a victory in this contest.

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO