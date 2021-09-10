CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Canceling history reflects poorly on Missouri and marginalizes people

Blue Springs Examiner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month a handful Missouri Republicans attempted to erase history. According to reports, staffers and elected officials in the legislature pressured the Missouri State Museum into removing and then relocating an exhibit called Making History: Kansas City and the Rise of Gay Rights, which documents the early days of LGBTQ activism in the state. The exhibit, according to legislative aide Uriah Stark, was “pushing the LGBT agenda in our state capitol” with several “literally in your face banners that you can’t walk through the museum without seeing.”

www.examiner.net

Comments / 5

Pat Vaughn Heistand
7d ago

OMG! This is the ridiculous article I've ever read. It sickens me that anyone's sexual orientation should be put on display for the world to view! Its in very poor taste.

Reply
6
Chris Robinson
7d ago

it reflects badly on our entire county . It also sets us up for repeat of bad events. Destroying history or reminders of history is a very VERY bad idea.

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at U.S.-Mexico border

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has seen an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in order to...
The Associated Press

Brian Laundrie’s family tells police, FBI he is missing

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida said they are working with the FBI to find 23-year-old Brian Laundrie, whose girlfriend disappeared during a cross-country trek in a converted van. North Port police said late Friday that Laundrie’s parents told them that they haven’t seen him since Tuesday. Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Kansas City, MO
Government
Kansas City, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
The Associated Press

Police say they’re ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fence around the Capitol is back up. The D.C. police department is at the ready, and U.S. Capitol Police have requested assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies including the U.S. National Guard. The Capitol police are taking no chances as they prepare for Saturday’s rally at...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy