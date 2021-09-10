Canceling history reflects poorly on Missouri and marginalizes people

Earlier this month a handful Missouri Republicans attempted to erase history. According to reports, staffers and elected officials in the legislature pressured the Missouri State Museum into removing and then relocating an exhibit called Making History: Kansas City and the Rise of Gay Rights, which documents the early days of LGBTQ activism in the state. The exhibit, according to legislative aide Uriah Stark, was “pushing the LGBT agenda in our state capitol” with several “literally in your face banners that you can’t walk through the museum without seeing.”