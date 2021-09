WASHINGTON (KDKA) – A Beaver County man whose mom says he sat in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s chair when he allegedly stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has entered a guilty plea. Thirty-four-year-old Russell Peterson from Rochester appeared in front of a judge in D.C. during a plea hearing via Zoom Wednesday. He’s facing a maximum of six months in prison. FBI agents say Peterson was inside the Capitol crypt on Jan. 6 and streamed it on Facebook. (Photo: FBI) According to the charging documents, a witness told the FBI Peterson’s mother posted on Facebook saying her son had stormed the U.S. Capitol...

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO