During the month of September the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will gather dog and cat food and other pet supplies for the Magic Valley Humane Society/Twin Falls Animal Shelter. Cash donations are also welcome and will be used for veterinary care. Dry pet food that has been opened can also be accepted. These gifts will be blessed on the last Saturday in September, then given to the pet shelter during the Blessing of the Animals Celebration, which is from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

TWIN FALLS, ID ・ 14 DAYS AGO