Deadly Unrest Reported in Myanmar After Opposition Urges 'Defensive War'

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - At least 20 people have been killed in fighting between militias and Myanmar's ruling military, a witness and local media said on Friday, in the worst violence since opponents of the junta called this week for a "people's defensive war". The National Unity Government (NUG) formed to resist...

www.usnews.com

Related
Telegraph

Teenagers rounded up and massacred as Myanmar junta seeks to suppress revolt

Myanmar's military junta massacred teenagers, mutilated their bodies and burned down homes as they raided Myin Thar village last week in their campaign to quell a renewed pro-democracy uprising, eyewitnesses told The Telegraph. Deadly violence has escalated once again over the past week in Myanmar, seven months after a sudden...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Voice of America

Myanmar’s Junta, Opposition Headed for Faceoff Over UN Seat

BANGKOK - Myanmar’s military regime and the democratically elected government it toppled in February are likely headed for a showdown later this month at the United Nations General Assembly over which group may represent the country, with the fate of billions in foreign reserves potentially hanging in the balance. The...
WORLD
whtc.com

Myanmar urged to avoid violence after junta opponents declare revolt

(Reuters) – Southeast Asian and Western countries have urged all sides in Myanmar to refrain from violence and allow in humanitarian aid, after a shadow government, formed by opponents of military rule, declared a nationwide uprising against the junta. The National Unity Government (NUG) said on Tuesday it was launching...
POLITICS
Aung San Suu Kyi
tucsonpost.com

Myanmar's NUG declares people's defensive war

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], September 7 (ANI): Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG) on Tuesday launched "people's defensive war" against the country's military, which seized power in a coup on February 1. Duwa Lashi La, acting president of the NUG, formed by deposed legislators, made the announcement in a video posted on Facebook.
POLITICS
Voice of America

Myanmar's Shadow Government Announces 'Defensive War'

BANGKOK - Myanmar’s shadow government declared a “defensive war” on Tuesday that is being viewed by analysts as a call to arms against the junta controlling the country. The National Unity Government (NUG) was founded as a shadow government in the wake of February’s military coup by Myanmar’s national armed forces. The NUG is the main opposition group, consisting of ousted elected politicians and legislators that claim to be the country’s legitimate government.
WORLD
washingtonnewsday.com

After a call from the shadow government to go to war, Myanmar cell towers were attacked.

After a call from the shadow government to go to war, Myanmar cell towers were attacked. Witnesses and reports reported Wednesday that protesters in Myanmar destroyed roughly a dozen military-owned communications towers after the country’s self-proclaimed shadow government called for a “defensive war” against the junta. Since the military seized...
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Myanmar opposition calls for national uprising against army

BANGKOK (AP) — The main underground group coordinating resistance to Myanmar’s military rulers has called for a nationwide uprising. The group’s acting president called Tuesday for revolt “in every village, town and city in the entire country at the same time.” The National Unity Government views itself as a shadow government composed of elected legislators barred from taking their seats when the military seized power in February. The country has been wracked by unrest ever since, with a low-level insurrection in many urban areas. There were no immediate signs of heightened resistance activity Tuesday, although some student groups and ethnic armed groups expressed solidarity.
WORLD
Washington Post

Myanmar shadow government declares war on military junta, escalating crisis

Myanmar’s security crisis deepened Tuesday when its shadow government, which is allied with ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, called for an armed revolt against the ruling military junta, sparking an escalation of fighting in parts of the country. The declaration sets the stage for a further unraveling in the...
MILITARY
austinnews.net

US, Australia urge cessation of violence in Myanmar

Washington [US], September 17 (ANI): The US and Australia urged a cessation of violence in Myanmar and called for the release of political prisoners along with those arbitrarily detained by the military following the coup. The developments came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd...
WORLD
AFP

Myanmar military convoy hit by roadside bomb near Yangon: junta

Myanmar anti-junta dissidents have carried out a bomb attack on security forces near Yangon, with several killed in an ensuing firefight, the military and media said. The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since the military toppled Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in February, sparking mass pro-democracy protests and a bloody crackdown by the military. Various townships across Myanmar have formed so-called "people defence forces" to fight back against the junta, although the majority of clashes have been reported in rural areas. Security forces were travelling through Khayan, a suburb of Myanmar's commercial hub Yangon on Friday when they were attacked with a homemade bomb, the junta said in a statement on Saturday.
MILITARY
