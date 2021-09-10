CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Agent blasts NFL for handling of La'el Collins suspension

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQQ8F_0bsbj4or00
La'el Collins is set to miss five consecutive games and then return to the active roster the day after the Cowboys play at the New England Patriots on Oct. 17. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Dallas Cowboys starting right tackle La'el Collins was suspended for five games for a violation of the league's substance-abuse policy that allegedly is linked with Collins missing drug tests, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk took to Twitter to note the ban was "not final and should (not) have been disclosed or reported."

Florio continued: "But, as usual, the NFL's confidentiality policy is breached -- by among others the NFL's in-house media operation."

Later in the day, Florio shared a statement from Peter Schaffer, Collins’ agent:

"We are extremely disappointed in how the NFL has handled this entire matter from trampling on Mr. Collins' rights to prematurely releasing the information knowing a timely appeal was filed to intentionally misleading the court at the hearing. The extent and effort the NFL went to accomplish its ends is appalling."

According to Florio, Schaffer filed another appeal after an arbitrator ruled against his client. As things currently stand, Collins is set to miss five consecutive games and then return to the active roster the day after the Cowboys play at the New England Patriots on Oct. 17.

Per Todd Archer of ESPN, however, lawyers for Collins insist the league's policy allows for a player only to be fined but not suspended for failing to appear for drug testing.

The Cowboys are 0-1 on the year following Thursday's loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Read this on the web

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

LISTEN: How Can Cowboys Stop Joey Bosa?

The defensive line position will be a key factor in this weekend's game between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers. While the Cowboys must find out how they will replace the production of DeMarcus Lawrence, their best pass rusher who broke his foot in practice earlier this week, they must also find ways to contain Los Angeles' best pass rusher in Joey Bosa.
NFL
Yardbarker

Will ‘America’s Team’ Cowboys Feel at Home at Chargers?

One of the reasons the Dallas Cowboys are said to “travel well” - meaning the fans of “America’s Team” show up in visiting stadiums - is because in many cases, Cowboys fans don’t have to travel at all. “America’s Team, we have fans globally and especially in LA,” noted linebacker...
NFL
Yardbarker

Illinois QB Brandon Peters was nearly decapitated by this crazy targeting hit

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters very nearly had his head ripped off on Friday night during a game against Maryland. During the first quarter of a 20-17 loss, Peters dropped back to pass as Terrapins defensive back Lavonte Gater bore down on the quarterback. But rather than ease up as Peters let the ball fly, Gater left his feet and connected with the quarterback, helmet-to-helmet.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Ian Rapoport
FanSided

Dallas Cowboys: Make Cam Newton the QB2 in 2021

In 2020, we all witnessed the horror show of the Dallas Cowboys not having a competent backup quarterback-let alone not having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott playing under center. The Cowboys backup quarterbacks’ horror show was so bad that it nearly rivaled the Cowboys’ putrid 31st ranked defense. Hey, they were...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper sound off on brutal defeat vs. Bucs

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wideout Amari Cooper were the first ones to offer motivational words to the team after their loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite the heartbreaking 31-29 loss against the defending Super Bowl champs, both Prescott and Cooper shrugged off the loss and chose to stay the course as they start their 2021 NFL season with a defeat.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys offensive line shuffle: La’el Collins expected to play, Zack Martin reported out with COVID

After seeing 2020 fall apart due to offensive line issues that started with the first game, the Dallas Cowboys will seemingly to have to start things this season without one of their starters, and a significant worry about another. Zack Martin, arguably the best player on the team at any position, has reportedly tested positive for COVID and is not expected to be ready to play on Thursday. La’el Collins, who has missed practice with a neck stinger, is back at practice and hoped to be ready to go.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Nfl Network#American Football#Pro Football Talk#Twitter#The New England Patriots#Espn#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CBS Sports

La'el Collins suspension: Cowboys' Jerry Jones names Terence Steele as starting tackle vs. Chargers

Hoping to escape the dreaded 0-2 start to the season, the Dallas Cowboys will have to attempt their rebound in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers without starting right tackle La'el Collins -- suspended five games by the NFL for violation of the league's substance abuse policy stemming from missed mandatory tests. While Collins continues to appeal the suspension, he'll be unable to play, and that creates a vacuum on the right side of the Cowboys offensive line. The answer as to who gets the start in Collins' absence was answered fairly quickly though, when owner Jerry Jones named backup Terence Steele as starter on Tuesday.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
audacy.com

Jerry Jones: Zack Martin 'iffy' vs Bucs, La'el Collins expected to play

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't ready to rule out All-Pro guard Zack Martin for Thursday night's season opener vs the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite head coach Mike McCarthy saying Sunday that he won't play after he tested positive for COVID. Jones initially described Martin's status...
NFL
insidethestar.com

Losing La’el Collins Would Hurt, but Cowboys Have Resources to Overcome

Starting Right Tackle La’el Collins is currently missing practices with a neck stinger. While the thought of being without him in Week One is a bad one, no doubt triggering some PTSD from 2020, the Dallas Cowboys have resources which should allow them to handle a potential absence from Collins.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Likely, savvy, popular and galaxy brain ways Cowboys can address loss of RT La'el Collins

The Dallas Cowboys have a few extra days to determine what they will do, but their minds have to be churning at high speeds to figure out how to move forward without La’el Collins for the next month-plus. Suspended by the NFL for five games due to violation of the substance-abuse policy, Collins got just one game in after missing the entire 2020 season due to injury.
NFL
NBC Sports

Dak Prescott, La’el Collins are full practice participants

The Cowboys offensive line was hit hard by injuries last season, with Pro Bowlers Zack Martin, La'el Collins and Tyron Smith missing a combined 36 starts. Their return to health was supposed to be a reason for optimism for the Cowboys this season. But Martin likely will miss the season...
NFL
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

21K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy