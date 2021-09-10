Agent blasts NFL for handling of La'el Collins suspension

La'el Collins is set to miss five consecutive games and then return to the active roster the day after the Cowboys play at the New England Patriots on Oct. 17. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Shortly after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Dallas Cowboys starting right tackle La'el Collins was suspended for five games for a violation of the league's substance-abuse policy that allegedly is linked with Collins missing drug tests, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk took to Twitter to note the ban was "not final and should (not) have been disclosed or reported."

Florio continued: "But, as usual, the NFL's confidentiality policy is breached -- by among others the NFL's in-house media operation."

Later in the day, Florio shared a statement from Peter Schaffer, Collins’ agent:

"We are extremely disappointed in how the NFL has handled this entire matter from trampling on Mr. Collins' rights to prematurely releasing the information knowing a timely appeal was filed to intentionally misleading the court at the hearing. The extent and effort the NFL went to accomplish its ends is appalling."

According to Florio, Schaffer filed another appeal after an arbitrator ruled against his client. As things currently stand, Collins is set to miss five consecutive games and then return to the active roster the day after the Cowboys play at the New England Patriots on Oct. 17.

Per Todd Archer of ESPN, however, lawyers for Collins insist the league's policy allows for a player only to be fined but not suspended for failing to appear for drug testing.

The Cowboys are 0-1 on the year following Thursday's loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.