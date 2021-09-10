Police activity closes part of 215 Beltway at Eastern Avenue

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police in San Jose have cleared the scene of an incident Saturday where a woman jumped off a pedestrian bridge onto Highway 17, forcing the closure of southbound lanes for over an hour. Police were called to the area of the Longshore Drive pedestrian overcrossing shortly before 11 a.m. about the incident. The San Jose Police Department Public Information Officer Twitter account posted about the closure at around 11:45 a.m. Saturday morning, saying that a woman had jumped from the bridge to lanes of traffic below. Units are currently on Highway 17 near Longshore Dr for an adult female who jumped off the pedestrian over crossing. pic.twitter.com/vGe1eQsGdF — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) September 18, 2021 Police did not provide any information regarding the condition of the woman who jumped. Police said southbound lanes of Highway 17 have been shut down for the investigation into the incident. Police said the scene had been cleared and all lanes had reopened as of shortly after 12 p.m.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO