Law Enforcement

Police activity closes part of 215 Beltway at Eastern Avenue

By Sun Staff
Las Vegas Sun
 8 days ago

Lanes of the eastbound 215 Beltway were closed in the area of Eastern Avenue today due to police activity, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. The incident was reported about 3:30 p.m. Motorists were advised to expect delays. Photos showed Nevada Highway Patrol vehicles blocking the highway....

lasvegassun.com

